With less than an hour remaining before the NBA trade deadline buzzer sounded, the Indiana Pacers made one of the most aggressive moves of the day, acquiring Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Indiana also brought in Kobe Brown as part of the deal, but the centerpiece was Zubac, the long-sought answer to the Pacers’ center vacancy.

To pry Zubac away, Indiana paid a significant price. The Pacers sent Bennedict Mathurin, backup big Isaiah Jackson, a protected 2026 first-round pick, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick (via Dallas) to Los Angeles.

The protections on the 2026 pick are particularly notable. If the selection lands between one and four, Indiana retains it. If it falls between five and nine, the pick conveys to the Clippers. Should the Pacers surge late and the pick land between 10 and 30, Indiana again keeps it. If the pick does not convey in 2026, Los Angeles will instead receive Indiana’s 2031 first-round pick.

It is a hefty cost, but one Indiana clearly felt was justified. Zubac fits seamlessly alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, offering rim protection, elite screen-setting, interior scoring, and high basketball IQ. It is also worth noting that Ivica Zubac is slated to earn approximately $19.55 million next season and $20.99 million in 2027–28, making the value of his contract nearly as appealing as his on-court fit.

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

When Kevin Pritchard identifies a player he believes completes his roster, history suggests he rarely hesitates. The Pacers’ recent track record supports that confidence, having acquired Haliburton at the 2022 trade deadline and Siakam in 2024. Now, in 2026, they’ve addressed the final major roster hole by landing their long-term center and strengthening the Haliburton–Siakam championship window.

The risk tied to potentially losing the 2026 pick if it lands between five and nine is real, but calculated. Players selected in that range are unlikely to immediately elevate Indiana into title contention. Conversely, if the Pacers land a top-three pick, they would be pairing a potential generational talent with an already formidable core.

Moving on from Mathurin will undoubtedly disappoint a portion of the fan base, but signs had pointed toward an eventual separation. Indiana did not have a clear path to a starting role for the 23-year-old guard, nor did it appear a long-term financial agreement was likely. Mathurin now gets a fresh opportunity in Los Angeles alongside Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland, and John Collins.

With Haliburton sidelined for the remainder of the season, Indiana’s short-term priority remains positioning itself for a top-four pick. Acquiring Zubac now, however, allows the Pacers to begin building chemistry between Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Zubac, easing Haliburton’s eventual reintegration.

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) shoots the ball in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It’s also significant what Indiana did not give up. The Pacers retained Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin, keeping much of their NBA Finals roster intact while adding the best center Haliburton has ever played alongside.

Ultimately, both teams can walk away satisfied. Indiana addressed its most glaring need with a top-10 center and solidified its long-term outlook, while Los Angeles secured two first-round picks and a former lottery selection in Mathurin. The Pacers pushed hard, waited until the final moments, and found a way to make it happen.

As the saying goes, where there’s a will, there’s a way—and Indiana’s determination to land Ivica Zubac proved exactly that.

