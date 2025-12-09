It may not be on the court, but Pacers fans and all of the NBA will be able to see the Pacers star, starting tonight for the NBA on Prime.

It was announced earlier today that Haliburton will be joining the Amazon Prime team making five appearances, the first of which comes tonight on NBA Nightcap.

We're excited to welcome Tyrese Haliburton to the #NBAonPrime family 👏



Tyrese kicks off his first of five appearances tonight on NBA Nightcap. pic.twitter.com/vCcWS2A4nb — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) December 9, 2025

Haliburton had this to say about joining the Amazon Prime team"

“I'm excited to join NBA on Prime and share my basketball knowledge in a different way with viewers around the world. This is a great opportunity to give fans an inside look at what it takes to compete at the highest level, in a unique storytelling approach by partnering with an incredible platform like Amazon. The NBA on Prime team is doing something special, and I'm looking forward to helping bring fans closer to the game.” Tyrese Haliburton

The news comes amidst the Pacers dreadful start to the 2025/2026 NBA season, a team that was just in game 7 of the NBA Finals is current among the leagues' worst squads, showing the impact that Tyrese Haliburton brings to Indiana.

And while there is no timetable on Haliburton's return, he has continuously shared his progress on his social media, most recently posting "week 24" where he looks pretty good post achillies surgery.

As part of his contributor role, Haliburton will share his Achilles-injury recovery journey through short video features, giving fans an inside look at the work behind returning to top form. These segments will appear throughout NBA on Prime coverage this season.

This will be a great insight for NBA fans and give a huge perspective on what it takes to recover from such a devastating injury.

Whether or not Haliburton returns this season is yet to be seen, it would be quite unprecedented considering the Pacers rough start this season and having Haliburton fully healthy for the 2026/2027 season may be the best option for Indiana.

Haliburton is a 2-time All-Star, the backbone of the Pacers, and one of the NBA's top point guards. A 20+ppg scorer on top of his incredible playmaking capabilities make him such a crucial weapon for the Pacers and his absence has not gone unnoticed.

While Haliburton may not shine on the court this season, he will shine on Prime, joining NBA greats like Udonis Haslem, Steve Nash, and Dwyane Wade. Haliburton's insight will be great for all of those across the league, and give Pacers fans a closer look inside their franchise star's recovery process.

Catch Haliburton's first appearance tonight, after the NBA Cup Quarterfinal matchups.