Win vs. OKC Thunder Gives Indiana Pacers Hope

The Indiana Pacers are fresh off of their biggest win of the season on the road against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a big victory.

While this doesn't completely change the trajectory of the season, the Pacers can take this win and push forward with it. Some members of the Indiana Pacers On SI staff dropped their two cents on the victory.

Alex Golden

It was clear from the start that Indiana was playing from a place of emotion after returning to the court where the season came to an end in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Jarace Walker had a career high, Andrew Nembhard made terrific plays all night long and multiple guys stepped up big.

This game showed me how Carlisle can take a motivated group who is undermanned to an unexpected win. One game won’t change how the rest of this season plays out, but it highlights how strong this team can be when motivated and connected.

Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Ethan J. Skolnick

While it was a nice moment in a desolate, depressing season, ultimately the Pacers' win against Oklahoma City doesn't mean much, at least not for Indiana. It was good to see Jarace Walker (27 points) finally show something, but it's not clear that changes his trajectory, which has been disappointing. Ultimately all this season is now about is getting to the next, with Tyrese Haliburton back healthy and a top pick joining the lineup. You don't really want too many more wins, but if you're to get any, it's nice to get one against the defending champions.

Jeremy Brener

A win like this does raise the bar for expectations for the Pacers. The team is in need of some energy and this victory could give them that necessary spark to make it through the next couple of weeks before the All-Star Game. The Pacers are one of the league's worst teams and a high draft pick is coming, so they need to be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The team won't have very many wins like this for the rest of the season, but they should be able to take this win and learn from it, showing that they are capable of bouncing back and competing with the top teams in the league, even if it doesn't end up being in the playoffs this year.

