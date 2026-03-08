What Makes AJ Dybantsa the Right Fit for Indiana

The 6-foot-9 wing is enjoying an outstanding freshman season at BYU and is widely projected to be a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. In fact, several draft outlets now view AJ Dybantsa as the favorite to be selected first overall.

Dybantsa has delivered elite production throughout the season. He is averaging 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. He is also shooting 33.9% from three-point range on 4.1 attempts per game and 75.3% from the free-throw line on an impressive 8.4 attempts.

Across 31 games, Dybantsa has recorded four double-doubles and one triple-double. He has scored 43 points in a game once, topped 30 points in seven games and has reached the 20-point mark 24 times.

Even in games where his shot hasn’t been at its best, he has still found ways to impact winning. Dybantsa has shot below 45% from the field in just eight of those 31 contests, and BYU still posted a 5–3 record in those games.

Offensive Breakdown

That consistency highlights just how impactful he is as an offensive player.

Under Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers have consistently fielded one of the NBA’s most dynamic offenses. Dybantsa’s skill set would fit naturally into Indiana’s system, particularly in a sixth-man role early in his career.

As opposing defenses have increasingly focused their attention on him, Dybantsa has shown growth as a passer. Rather than forcing contested shots in traffic, he has become more willing to move the ball when help defenders collapse.

Watch this brilliant cross-court pass from AJ Dybantsa to set up BYU’s biggest bucket in their win over Texas Tech.



This is one of the reasons AJ should be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. At 6-foot-9 he does it all. pic.twitter.com/SNFEV5MANw — Diggin’ Brigham (@DigginBrigham) March 8, 2026

Still, his ability to attack the rim remains one of his most dangerous weapons. Dybantsa frequently rips through defenders and puts pressure on the paint, drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line at a high rate.

As a three-level scorer, he can produce both on and off the ball. He is comfortable operating in pick-and-roll situations, creating midrange pull-ups and knocking down shots from beyond the arc. He has also been effective as a catch-and-shoot option, converting around 37% of those opportunities this season.

Transition offense is another area where Dybantsa would thrive in Indiana’s system. He is shooting over 36% on transition threes, an encouraging sign for a Pacers team that thrives when pushing the pace. That skill set would pair nicely with the energy of Indiana’s bench unit, which currently features players like T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin.

Mar 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Obi Toppin (1) look on from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While McConnell and Toppin provide valuable production off the bench, neither possesses the long-term ceiling that Dybantsa brings.

As Indiana prepares to push deeper into playoff contention next season, adding a 6-foot-9 wing who can score at all three levels would significantly strengthen the roster. Bennedict Mathurin showed how effective a scoring wing could be in a bench role for the Pacers, but Dybantsa offers an even higher upside along with greater positional size.

That size matters.

At 6-foot-9 with a reported 6-foot-11 wingspan, Dybantsa has the physical profile NBA teams covet on the wing. Indiana has long sought a player with that combination of size and scoring ability.

Defensive Breakdown

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chris Cenac Jr. (5) controls the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

While his offense receives most of the attention, Dybantsa’s defensive potential should not be overlooked.

Unlike Mathurin, Dybantsa has already shown stronger instincts navigating screens and defending guards. His length and agility allow him to recover when quicker players attempt to create separation.

He also uses his athleticism to apply pressure defensively, even picking up opponents full court at times. That kind of relentless energy became a defining characteristic of Indiana’s recent NBA Finals run, where the Pacers consistently wore opponents down over the course of a seven-game series.

Scouts frequently point to Dybantsa’s high motor and consistent effort as key traits that project well at the next level.

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

At just 19 years old, there are naturally areas of his game that will continue to develop. But the foundation is already in place for him to grow into an elite two-way player.

His work ethic — evident throughout both his high school and college career — suggests he will continue putting in the work required to reach that level.

There are very few concerns about his potential fit in Indiana, though some draft analysts have questioned whether the Pacers’ quick ball-movement offense might require adjustments for a player who often thrives with the ball in his hands.

Still, that transition may not be as difficult as it seems.

If Dybantsa ultimately reaches the ceiling many believe he possesses, Indiana could simply adapt portions of its offensive system to create more on-ball opportunities for him.

Players with his combination of size, scoring ability and upside rarely become available in the draft.

And if the Pacers are fortunate enough to land him, the long-term ceiling of the franchise could rise to a level Indiana has never seen before.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.