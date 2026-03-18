What the Pacers Need to See From Darryn Peterson in the NCAA Tournament

Kansas landed in one of the toughest regions in the bracket, but that challenge presents a major opportunity. For a prospect widely viewed as the most gifted guard in the 2026 NBA Draft class, this stage offers Peterson a chance to reinforce, and reshape, his perception.

Shifting the Narrative

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) passes the ball against Kansas State Wildcats during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peterson’s talent has never been in question. His consistency and reliability, however, have.

Some evaluators have labeled him a “quitter,” pointing to multiple in-season exits due to injuries, specifically cramps. But since a limited 18-minute outing against Oklahoma State, Peterson has responded by averaging 31.5 minutes per game, an encouraging sign for teams evaluating his durability and commitment.

Kansas has gone 3–4 during that stretch, with wins over Houston, Kansas State, and TCU, and losses to Cincinnati, Arizona, Arizona State, and Houston. The results have been mixed, but Peterson’s individual performances have offered more nuance.

Production Beyond Scoring

Peterson has shown flashes of elite scoring, but what’s stood out recently is his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

Against Kansas State, he delivered 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, adding five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Against TCU, he struggled from the field (5-of-17) but still found ways to contribute, scoring 13-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Even in inefficient scoring performances, Peterson has remained productive. He posted 10 rebounds, five steals, and four assists in a 3-of-18 shooting night against Arizona State, and followed that with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal in a loss to Arizona.

That versatility, combined with his athleticism, basketball IQ, and defensive instincts, has helped stabilize his overall impact.

The Stage Ahead

Darryn Peterson with ease 🔥



No. 14 Kansas ends the half on an 11-0 run against No. 5 Houston 👀 pic.twitter.com/hGSeoXUgty — ESPN (@espn) February 24, 2026

The NCAA Tournament now becomes the ultimate proving ground.

Kansas opens against California Baptist, a game the Jayhawks are expected to win, but nothing is guaranteed in March. If they advance, they could face either Northern Iowa or St. John’s, with many analysts projecting a potential matchup with the Red Storm.

Looking further ahead, a Sweet 16 clash with Duke looms as a potential turning point.

Such a matchup would pit Peterson against Cameron Boozer, one of the top three prospects in the upcoming draft class, in front of a crowd filled with NBA executives and scouts. Even in a loss, a strong showing on that stage could significantly impact Peterson’s draft outlook.

What Indiana Needs to See

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to the referee after getting a foul called against him as they play the ASU Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From a Pacers perspective, the evaluation criteria are clear:

Consistent motor: Peterson must sustain his energy and effort throughout full games.

Two-way impact: His defensive engagement needs to match his offensive upside.

Durability: Playing extended minutes without issue will quiet concerns.

Shotmaking: His ability to create and convert tough shots remains his defining skill.

Getting to the line: Drawing fouls and controlling tempo will be critical against elite defenses.

Just as importantly, Peterson must deliver in every round—not just the marquee matchups. Consistency across the tournament will matter as much as any single standout performance.

The Opportunity to Silence Doubters

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Peterson has already proven he can rise to the moment. From his high school performances to previous high-profile matchups, the flashes are undeniable.

Now, he has the chance to put it all together.

The NCAA Tournament carries more weight than many pre-draft evaluations, offering prospects a national stage where perception can change quickly. For Peterson, this is about more than production—it’s about answering questions.

If he performs at a high level throughout March, he won’t just strengthen his case as the top guard in the class, he could solidify himself as a legitimate contender for the No. 1 overall pick.

And for teams like Indiana, that clarity could make all the difference.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.