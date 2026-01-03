When will the Indiana Pacers win again?

The San Antonio Spurs didn't have Victor Wembanyama on Friday.

It didn't matter.

Nothing seems to matter when a team is facing the Indiana Pacers lately.

The Pacers lost their 11th straight game, giving up 71 points in the first half and never really challenging Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and the Spurs' lethal guards, as San Antonio continues streaking up the West standings. As usual, Pascal Siakam led Indiana in scoring (23) but was on an island. Micah Potter, who is starting after being with the Pacers for less than a week, was third on the team with 16.

Once again, Bennedict Mathurin was ineffective, missing five of six shots in regulation.

Simply, there's nothing lately that makes you think Indiana will win two or three games in a month, let alone a week. And it doesn't really benefit the Pacers to do so, not as they keep cementing themselves as lottery leaders, with college games more interesting than their own.

When will they win again?

So now the question is, how long will the losing streak last? The next four games are against the Rockets, Magic, Magic and Cavaliers, all teams competing for something this season, though the Magic have been struggling of late.

The only real opportunities in the next two weeks appear to matchups with the Hornets on Jan. 8 and the Pelicans on Jan. 16. Will anyone other than Siakam play well enough to get the Pacers that win? Young players such as Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard who should be seizing this opportunity are not; Walker in particular has been disappointing. There may be more minutes soon for second-round Kam Jones; at least he was a plus-16 in 10 minutes on a night the Pacers lost by 10.