Pacers Make Roster Decisions on Micah Potter and Jalen Slawson

According to multiple reports, the Indiana Pacers plan to exercise the $2.80 million team option on Micah Potter, which is fully non-guaranteed for the 2026-27 season.

The Pacers big man was brought onto the team on December 26, 2025, and carved out a nice role for himself when the Pacers were struggling with injuries at center. After acquriing Ivicia Zubac, who missed the majority of the season for the blue and gold after being traded here, Potter really took advantage of the opportunity.

Indiana's system loves having a stretch big-man element to it, and Potter delivered on that end. The 6-foot-9 center connected on 42.3% of his three-point attempts last season, and played with an infectious energy that really helped give the team a bright spot during the worst season in the franchise's NBA history.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) shoots the ball while Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This was a simple decision for the Pacers front office to make, as Potter's contract is non-guaranteed. His contract will not become fully guaranteed until January 10, 2027. Indiana can easily waive the contract a later date if they feel it is necessary.

Potter spoke several times about how thankful he was for the opportunity to play here with Indiana and for this opportunity, and he delivered with multiple great offensive performances. In one of the cooler moments of the season, Potter and his wife announced that they were expecting a baby in September. During the Pacers road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Potter revealed the gender of the baby by wearing a pair of blue sneakers during the game.

It was especially cool for Potter to be able to reveal the gender of he and his wife's baby in Ohio, his hometown. The feel-good story of Micah Potter's basketball journey continues...for now.

Pacers Extend Qualifying Offer to Jalen Slawson

Apr 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) dunks during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A new report from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype came out with the Potter news; the Indiana Pacers extended a two-way qualifying offer to forward Jalen Slawson.

A two-way qualifying offer, according to HoopsRumors.com is: "A a one-year, two-way contract offer made by a team to a player whose previous two-way deal is expiring. By extending this offer, the team gives the player a guaranteed partial salary and retains the right of first refusal if the player explores free agency.

Basically, this means that Slawson will be a restricted free agent. Indiana will likely use Jalen Slawson's services in the Summer League and evaluate the next moves for him. He was a serviceable two-way player last season, who showed defensive upside and would be a nice depth piece that could play if injuries were to occur at the wing position.

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