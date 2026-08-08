The One Thing the Pacers Need Most from Each Starter

The Indiana Pacers enter the upcoming season with expectations of returning to the top of the Eastern Conference. After a season derailed by injuries, Indiana has the talent to make another deep playoff run, but getting there will require more than simply having its best players back on the floor. Each member of the starting five has something that could prove to be critical to determining just how high this team's ceiling can be.

For some, it's about staying healthy. For others, it could be taking another step in their development, embracing a different role, or providing something this roster desperately needs on a nightly basis. With that in mind, let's take a look at the single most important thing the Pacers need from each member of their starting five.

Tyrese Haliburton

Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, let's look at Indiana's starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Having the captain back steering the ship is what takes this team from a bottomfeeder in the East to a title contending team. When a player's absence has that much of an impact on a team he is without question a bonafide superstar.

Instead of being the superhero coming into save the day, Haliburton needs to ease his way back into the flow of things and gradually get back to his elite self. Indiana needs the two-time All-Star to be fully healthy come April, May, and June, so managing his minutes and helping him sustain health for the grueling 82-game season is priority number one.

The most important thing that Haliburton can bring to the team is a healthy version of himself. He's a special player that has a skill set few others in the league have.

Andrew Nembhard

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can make an argument that Andrew Nembhard's role is the most important to the Pacers success next season. That doesn't mean he's the best player but a lot is riding on his shoulders. He is the team's best defender and will draw the toughest guard assignment every night.

As Haliburton eases into things, Nembhard will be asked to run the offense on a more consistent basis. His experience last season will give him more confidence to step into a bigger role, but confidence is the last thing Nembhard needs more of.

Indiana's two-way guard is a great defender and a strong playmaker. However, the thing Indiana needs from him the most is a league average three-point shooter. Two seasons ago Nembhard was amongst the worst in the NBA for three-point percentage amongst starting shooting guards. He needs to be a reliable outside threat to maximize his impact on the game.

Aaron Nesmith

Jan 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; sIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Double A is one of the best 3-and-D wings in the NBA. Every team would love to have a player like him, especially on his team-friendly $11 million contract. He is one of the best three-point shooters in the league and connected on 38% of his attempts last season despite the offense being a roller coaster of ups and downs.

With that being said, the most important thing Nesmith can bring to the Pacers next season is exactly what he does best: defend at a high-level and make his open threes. Nesmith struggles as an on-ball creator, but thrives in the Pacers' system when the team is at full strength. Buying into his role once again is the best thing that Nesmith can bring to the team, and a role he is confident excelling in.

Pascal Siakam

Nov 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks on in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off the second-best season of his career, Pascal Siakam is ready to get back to the winning ways of Pacers basketball and put last season behind him. He was the focal point of any success the team had last season and was rewarded by being voted by the coaches to the NBA All-Star Game.

With the team fully healthy and a new frontcourt partner in Ivica Zubac to develop chemistry with, it will be a bit of a learning curve for the veteran forward. Siakam has played with a handful of different types of centers throughout his career, but nobody with the exact skill set has Zubac.

This is the only new wrinkle that will need to be ironed out for Siakam, but once the questions are answered, this could be one of the best frontcourts in the East.

That being said, the most important thing that Siakam can bring to the team is elite-level scoring. Siakam will likely be the team's leading scorer once again, and as a three-level scorer his gravity on the floor opens up the offense for everyone. Pascal has several strengths that he adds to this team but shouldering the scoring load is most important.

Ivica Zubac

Zubac shooting the ball | NBA.com / Getty Images

The newest addition to the Pacers starting five will have some serious adjusting to do from what he's been accustomed to with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Big Zu has never played with a floor general like Tyrese Haliburton before, but has played with a top-notch passer in James Harden. During that season paired with Harden, Zubac had the best season of his career scoring 16.8 points and corralling 12.6 rebounds per game. He was came in 6th for Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team.



Indiana's system will be a drastic change for Big Zu, but his strengths will only open up the Pacers offense even more. Defensively, Indiana gets a better rim protector and rebounder than they've had in years, but it will still be a learning curve.

As for what is the most important thing Zubac can bring to the Pacers next season, being a force in the paint is top of the list. Offensively, if Zu can punish opponents after switches and by being a lob threat, it opens up more shooting opportunities for the rest of the roster. Defensively, being able to deter drives and limit teams to one possession with elite rebounding will make Indiana one of the most lethal teams in the league.

Final Thoughts

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrate during the second half of game five against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Tyrese Haliburton can stay healthy, Andrew Nembhard can connect on his three-point shots at a league average, Aaron Nesmith can play into his assumed role once again, Pascal Siakam can lead the team as an elite scorer, and Ivica Zubac can be a force in the paint, then the Pacers are going to be in great shape to finish atop of the East.

The Pacers preach that everyone has a place in their ecosystem and that's what makes them a force. With a healthy and improved Haliburton, as well as a new-look center that can change the schemes on both ends of the floor, this has all the makings to be one of the best starting fives in the NBA.

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