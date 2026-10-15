Pacers Training Camp Day 8 Takeaways; McConnell, Nesmith Injury Update

INDIANAPOLIS -- After a day off on Wednesday the Pacers were back at practice on Thursday before their final preseason matchup of the season.

Rick Carlisle shed light on the backup center rotation and McConnell's injury status; Aaron Nesmith told reporters he was held out of the game with a mild hamstring injury, and Tyrese Haliburton reflected on his performance against the Thunder.

Carlisle speaks to media at practice. | Pacers YouTube

Carlisle on the backup five position

There has not been a concrete answer through the preseason on who might be the Pacers backup center heading into opening night, and Coach Carlisle shared what he's told both Jay Huff and Larry Nance Jr. about it.

"I've talked to Larry and Jay about that, and they need to approach it as a team," Carlisle said. "There job is to hold the fort. That said, they both played the four position before. Jay played it some last year, his shooting ability gives him the ability to do it effectively and Nance has done it quite a bit in his career. It gives us the option to go bigger if we need to, and when you're down some guys it's good to have versatility."

McConnell Injury Status

Coach Carlisle was asked if McConnell is expected to be back by the season opener and where things are at right now.

"Working on it," Carlisle shared. "We hope so."

Carlisle’s response was abrupt, and he didn’t provide any new information about McConnell’s health or his current status. But left a positive note at the conclusion of his answer.

Haliburton speaks to media at practice. | Pacers YouTube

Haliburton on returning to Oklahoma City

When the Pacers preseason schedule was released, many suspected that Haliburton would sit out the road game against the Thunder and were surprised to see him on the floor Tuesday. When talking with reporters after practice, Haliburton shared he too expected to sit out origianlly, but missing the game against Atlanta change his mind.

"I think mentally as I prepared for the season and knowing that was game three, the plan was to not play," Haliburton shared. "Obviously, I didn't go there last year. It was more like a mental hurdle than anything, but after not playing game two (in the preseason against Atlanta) I decided that I probably need more game reps, so probably better for me to play."

Haliburton than shared that the emotions he expected to feel went away once he started playing.

"I thought I would feel something a little different going in there," Haliburton revealed. "I didn't really think about it once I got in and started playing basketball. It was good to rip the band-aid off in a sense, and not allow a place to have that mental hold on me."

Nesmith speaks to media at practice. | Pacers YouTube

Nesmith provides health update

After missing the last preseason game against the Thunder, Nesmith provided some information on why he set out and how he is currently feeling.

"Feeling okay, pretty good," Nesmith said "Just a hamstring."

Tony East reported later on X that Nesmith would not be playing in Friday night's preseason finale.

Final Thoughts

The Pacers will have their final game of the preseason on Friday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tip-off is at 7:00 PM EST. You can watch the game on DAZN or listen at 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Coach Carlisle will not be with the team and Lloyd Pierce will serve as head coach.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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