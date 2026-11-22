The last time we saw Tyrese Haliburton in a Pacers uniform was October 26th against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He has missed the last 12 games since then, and the timeline for his return has been indefinite.

Before Indiana faced the Philadelphia 76ers the following game after Haliburton sustained a hamstring strain, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared that he would give another update in two weeks.

Once that two-week period had concluded, Carlisle told reporters that Haliburton was still week-to-week and that he would provide another update in ten days.

Shams Charania's Report on Haliburton

Then, things took a bit of a turn in the news cycle. Before that 10-day period was reached, ESPN's Shams Charania shared this on NBA Today:

"I'm told that Tyrese Haliburton will miss at least the next couple of weeks more with that left hamstring strain. He's been out since October 26th. These hamstrings are tricky and the Pacers are not going to be rushing him back. Especially since he's dealt with multiple hamstring strains in that same left hamstring over the years.This is going to be a critical juncture for the Pacers once Haliburton is back at some point in December."

Shams Report for NBA Today -- updates on Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Toronto's Kawhi Leonard, Clippers' Brandon Ingram and San Antonio's Dylan Harper: pic.twitter.com/oDhDBdFaZ8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2026

Rick Carlisle's Response to Charania's Report

Before the Pacers faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Cup action on Friday night, Rick Carlisle was asked about Charania's report, and his response gave no clarity.

"I haven't seen that report. I have no information for you," Carlisle responded. "I don't have any new information."

Carlisle made it clear that just because something is tweeted doesn't make it automatically accurate. He also added that Haliburton is still progressing as they expected, and that he had a good workout Friday morning in Cleveland.

While there was no denying what Charania reported was true, there was also no firm answer to what Haliburton's injury status was. This information only made things more confusing.

Rick Carlisle on the latest Tyrese Haliburton health report. Says he had a very good workout this morning: pic.twitter.com/atjdLH5xNv — Tony East (@TonyREast) November 20, 2026

Haliburton on Frustrations and Mental Toll of Injury

On Saturday evening, Haliburton provided further insight into his injury by sharing an episode of his miniseries, Notes From Zero, on his production company's Instagram page, Zero Doubt.

The video captured Haliburton in his walk-in closet expressing the frustrations he has faced by having this hamstring injury pop up not even a week into the season.

"It's very frustrating and disappointing for me, because I really do love basketball," Haliburton expressed. "I love playing. I love the NBA. I love getting to the gym early. I love the banter with your teammates. I love all that stuff. So, to not have that has been pretty trash."

Haliburton then discussed the mental toll it takes on him and how he tries to block out the outside noises.

"It just messes with me mentally," Haliburton said. "I just want to be healthy. I feel like people can say whatever they want about the team, how I was playing before I got hurt. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, but for me it's like, I just want to play basketball. Nothing matters in my life more then doing what I love and the people that I love, so I just want be back out on the court."

Haliburton Provides Goal for His Return to Play

Then, Haliburton gave an injury update that would give more clarity on when he is expecting to return to action.

"I'm healing well though," Haliburton revealed. "You know, the goal for me is to be back before the start of December."

After Haliburton and his production team released the video to all of his social media platforms, he added a simple message to his Instagram Story: "Just another speed bump, back real soon."

Haliburton shared this quote in a reel of him talking on Instagram:



“I’m healing well though. The goal for me is to be back before the start of December.” pic.twitter.com/u2RnWknEq7 — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) November 22, 2026

What We Know with Haliburton's Injury Status

This is where all the news updates conflict with one another.

Charania said that Haliburton would return at some point before December; Carlisle has only shared that he would be week-to-week and when he would provide updates on his injury status; And then Haliburton himself said that the goal is to be back before the start of December.

Again, Charania did not have a concrete answer for his return. Carlisle neither confirmed or denied Charania's reporting. And Haliburton only shared what the goal was, but not where he is actually at.

Final Thoughts

Nov 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton sits on the bench in the first half against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the Pacers' injury report continues to operate like a game of musical chairs, except nobody wants a seat, and somehow everyone keeps getting one.

Haliburton has already been ruled out for the Pacers matchup against the New York Knicks tonight. Additionally, T.J. McConnell (left hamstring soreness), Ben Sheppard (left meniscus surgery) and Johnny Furphy (right ACL repair/surgery) have also been ruled out.

Surprisingly, Pascal Siakam was a new addition to the injury report, with the team listing him as questionable to play with left hip soreness.

Every time the injury report appears to be clearing out, another player gets added. This has been a brutal start to the season for the blue and gold, but they have to weather the storm and survive this difficult stretch.

While we still have no clarity on when Haliburton will return, we can assume from the information shared that his return appears likely to cone sooner rather than later.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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