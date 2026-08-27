Pacers, Heat knocking on Top-10's door in 2026-27 NBA Power Rankings

ESPN projects the Indiana Pacers to be the 9th-best team in the Eastern Conference Play-In, predicting a 44-38 record tied with the Orlando Magic heading into the 2026-27 season.

In Part 2 of this series on the 2026-27 NBA Power Rankings, we are ranking the 11th-20th best teams heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, after putting together the Top-10 in Part 1 on Magic On SI.

Should Indiana be ranked higher after making the NBA Finals so recently while acquiring Ivica Zubac to strengthen next year's core?

Without further ado, here are the 11th-20th best NBA teams as of today, ranked by power.

Why Did The Bucks Trade Giannis?



How did Milwaukee end up here?



"There was just a really big breakdown in communication between Giannis, the front office, the ownership..." - @BenRauman



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/WztpQGjnza — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 29, 2026

Power Ranking 11th-20th NBA Teams Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

11. Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking his talents to South Beach, joining resident star Bam Adebayo in Miami's now star-studded versatile frontcourt.

Signing one splash brother in Klay Thompson to add much needed shooting and big guard switchable defense to the perimeter addresses holes in the roster cleanly. With Andrew Wiggins prime for a role providing big wing defense and scoring, and Davion Mitchell being tapped to play point-of-attack D&3 connector, the Heat are rounding out an in instant contender in Miami.

The Heat ranked 14th in 2026 PD before gifting Adebayo The Greek Freak as a running mate; the big if for this Miami team will be around injury concerns to guys getting up there in age who have dealt with a fair share of injuries in recent seasons, and how much playmaking and shot creation can be found on the roster if any bad injury luck falls on its top guys. That's a problem all teams deal with, but some teams are more equipped with depth to handle it next season.

Still, an elite, versatile defense around Giannis and Bam plus some mix of shooting, scoring, and playmaking will make some noise.

12. Indiana Pacers

Indiana made a blockbuster trade for Zubac in hopes of keeping a contender that was one Game 7 win away from an NBA championship as strong as possible, knowing the return of the chosen one in Tyrese Haliburton is imminent.

Pascal Siakam proved to bring reliable two-way star play, rounding out a Big 3 that will be a tough out and track meet for anyone who tries to keep up. Andrew Nembhard returns to a 4th/5th option connector role he's more suited to fill.

Adding a pair of juniors in Larry Nance and Kelly Oubre helps round out the frontcourt depth with playable two-way forwards, and Rookie Braden Smith was born to run point for Indiana. Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith proved to work in this sytem, while Jay Huff, Jarace Walker, Johnny Furphy, and Ben Sheppard round out depth options for Head Coach Rick Carlisle

Indiana hopes to play closer to their 11th-ranked 2025 Regular Season PD (+2.3) and 5th-ranked 2025 Playoff PD (+2.8) going forward.

Purdue Legend Sasha Stefanovic on Braden Smith's Work Ethic:



"Unbelievable.



He's always asking to be in the gym, and we kinda tell him like 'no, go away, go rest', but that's just how he's wired.



He always wants to hoop."



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/mnEYGVaFVv — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 25, 2026

13. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta made huge strides after the Trae Young trade, with Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker making legit leaps in two-way impact and scoring creation.

The Hawks added even more talent that plays hard on both ends of the floor in Rookies Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar along with proven rotation players in Ryan Nembhard, Lu Dort, and Aaron Wiggins.

With versatile plus-defenders like Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Asa Newell along with a knockdown 3pt shooter in Corey Kispert already around, this roster is overloaded with two-way versatility, which is like if a bakery had too many cookies – it's a good problem to have.

Building off the 12th-ranked Regular Season PD in 2026 (+2.5) which jumped up to 6th (+5.6) after January 1st, the Hawks look to mesh all this versatility with a lead point guard playmaker in Flemings to set up these many play-finishing scorers.

Kingston Flemings 2026 NBA Draft PG1 Case:



"Easily the best bet in terms of a two-way player...



Kingston might actually be the best offensive guard in this class" - @LoganRoA_



NBA Draft Strategy: How to Scout Guards



*NEW* 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/f4Ep7ozIM1 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 13, 2026

14. Houston Rockets

The Rockets broke the 50-win mark in the 2026 season, recording the 5th-highest PD (+6.4) along with the 8th-highest playoff PD; they're lower than expected heading into next season moreso due to the rest of the league shaking up around them, with the sum of their parts not yet feeling complete.

Just mentioning the trio of Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason shows an incredible core of scoring and defensive talent.

Jabari Smith brings D&3 impact, Rookie Bruce Thornton could be a surprise contributor as a bucket off the bench, and Reed Sheppard still shows flashes as a 3pt sniper; but an overall lack of halfcourt playmaking save for Alperen Sengun could once again haunt this ball club.

Finding that right halfcourt offensive balance will matter more come playoff time, but the West will be tough to compete in once again, and chemistry is questionable in that locker room.

2nd Round NBA Draft Gems w/ @DParkOK!

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory



on Bruce Thornton:



"Steady presence, can create with strength

Pretty shifty, hits shots, rebounds"



on Tamin Lipsey:



"Completely Turnover-averse...

Can pass, can score

Defense: a POA guy" pic.twitter.com/imKcAFk24z — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 3, 2026

15. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland strengthened its wing with the additions of Peyton Watson and Mario Hezonja, while retaining big man Thomas Bryant and star guards James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchor a strong defense, which Watson will help fortify, but time will tell if Cleveland finally strikes the right mix of two-way balance come playoff time. Rookie Meleek Thomas give the Cavs a potential offensive sparkplug option as a streaky 6th man scorer and creator.

As for projecting the 2026-27 regular season, after posting the 2nd-best PD in 2025, the Cavs slipped some in the regular season to 9th overall in PD in 2026. Cleveland rated 1st in 2025 Playoff PD, but 10th in 2026. The Cavs want to secure home court advantage and figure out this playoff formula, but they're not the only team that got better in the East.

Cavaliers Rookie Meleek Thomas Shows Shooting Touch & Offensive Malleability



"We're talking like 40% Pull-Up 3P% on 400+ 3PA and a knockdown FT shooter" - @dlee4three



"Sniper... He's a really versatile offensive player." - @beyondtheRK



via 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 pic.twitter.com/0KzebZxwd4 — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) August 15, 2026

16. Los Angeles Lakers

The LeBron Lakers Era is over; the days of Doncic sans James begin.

Austin Reaves is ready to carry the torch as Doncic's running mate. High-flying athletes are running fast breaks next to them in every direction between Arthur Kaluma, Adou Thiero, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams and Rookie Cameron Carr. Securing Walker Kessler in a big move should set up Doncic with the rim-rolling rim-protector archetype he adores, helping round out this team's identity.

The Lakers posted the 13th-best Point Differential in 2026 (+2.4) and 12th in the Playoffs. Could a remotivated Doncic, Reaves, Kessler core plus versatile defense and athletic play-finishers be enough of a system for the Lakers to escape the Play-In in their first season after James?

Lakers Draft Cameron Carr



#1 Wingspan/Height Ratio in 2026 Draft

Top-25 in Stocks Per Foul



"What are the actualizations of this archetype?



Shannon Brown?

Gerald Green?

Jalen Green?

JR Smith?

Jason Richardson?"



- @CanyonDriver 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/pyZw01GlV9 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 26, 2026

17. Golden State Warriors

Welcome home, Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Warriors Rookie could not be a better fit next to the ultimate Warrior in Steph Curry, flanking the Chef with strength, defensive versatility, rebounding, connective playmaking, versatile scoring, and winning impact across the board. If any Rookie can swing a contender's chances next season, look no further than the guy who just transferred to Michigan to prove he can shoot 3s, did that and then won a championship in his first year in Ann Arbor for good measure.

If Jimmy Butler returns to his normal self after the injury, the Warriors always have a puncher's chance with Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green around. Keeping frontcourt depth with smart stretch fives who protect the rim and bring some two-way versatility of their own in Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford will help, along with defensive-minded guards De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, if these guys can relatively stay on the court. Moses Moody is ready for a bigger role than Steve Kerr has traditionally given him; Brandin Podziemski appears ready to hold his own as a hustling glue guy.

The Warriors hope to improve the 20th-rated 2026 PD, closet to their 2025 PD that reached 10th-best by season's end due to the acquisition of Butler.

Why Yaxel Lendeborg Should Go Top-10



Atypical age curve case

3.0 A/TO

7'4" Wingspan

Plays both sides of the ball

Improves every year by adding skill



"Top-10 pick to me" - @ChuckingDarts



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory

Most Underrated 2026 NBA Draft Prospects pic.twitter.com/nVCSaWMQQb — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) May 29, 2026

18. Portland Trail Blazers

Life is good, Blazers fans; it's Dame Time in Portland once again.

With the return of Damian Lillard to a team that was already building a pesky defensive identity, look for the Blazers to make another mini leap next year towards the playoffs. Keeping Jrue Holiday shows a focus on winning basketball games, while acquiring Ja Morant adds a legit talent a a low cost.

Deni Avdija has proven to be an All-Star scoring talent; Donovan Clingan projects to be the defensive anchor center of the future; while Shaedon Sharpe has rounded out a role of his own he expects to keep. Scoot Henderson and Yang Hansen continue to flash potential. Toumani Camara brings hustle and grit on the perimeter defensively, while Robert Williams returning helps the depth protecting the rim down low.

Can the Blazers make a leap from the 21st-rated Point Differential in 2026? If their league-average defense climbs into the Top-12 while Lillard still does Lillard things, this team could appear competitive even quicker than expected.

19. Phoenix Suns

The Suns beat expectations last season, but still finished with just the 22nd Point Differential overall.

Mostly running back last year's squad, Phoenix seems to be betting on internal development, which isn't the worst move when you have Khaman Maluach improving by the game, looking like a defensive anchor with legit touch to realistically develop as a play-finisher, scorer and shooter

With Devin Booker set to return as the face of the franchise walking bucket, Dillon Brooks back in his costar role, plus plenty of depth to work with, Phoenix should expect to be similarly competitive if not marginally better next season; but last year's results don't guarantee anything, the Suns Top-12 defense will need to return as well for this team to be competitive enough for a play-in chase.

on Khaman Maluach:



"His Size is an A++ AND he can shoot!



Pure Play Finisher on Offense – he's gonna dunk the sh*t out of the ball and be a real weapon on pick-and-pops as a floor spacer.



Defensively, he's just the biggest guy in the world.



If you're 260lbs and you put your… pic.twitter.com/cFiq1VTI7D — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) July 16, 2026

20. Utah Jazz

The Jazz could be the surprise story of next season like the 2026 Hornets were last year in that that this Utah team suddenly has a ton of firepower to work with from beyond the arc.

Adding Jaren Jackson Jr. give Utah a legit franchise cornerstone as a unicorn big man who can shoot, block shots, and score in a versatile manner in face ups and out of post against mismatches. Rookie Darryn Peterson adds an instant explosive spark of a scorer, athlete, and defender into the mix. Lauri Markkanen has proven to thrive as an off-ball stretch-four in Will Hardy's 3pt heavy system.

Keyonte George has also shown to be a capable scorer when called upon, and while his role may shrink in shots, it could increase in shot selection and efficiency; the same could be said of Sophomore Ace Bailey, who may thrive more as a D&3 type secondary option scorer now in the pecking order of Utah's many options.

Why Darryn Peterson should be #1 Pick for Wizards:



"#1 – the off-ball impact



I just think a player with this level of off-ball skill is set to help any NBA team regardless." - @DParkOK



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥

2026 NBA Mock Draft 2.0

@SwishTheory Podcast pic.twitter.com/ax6K1l1fTO — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 17, 2026

Be sure to check in tomorrow for Part 3 of the 2026-27 NBA Power Rankings, available on Grizzlies On SI, and jump back to Part 1 to find out who is ranked inside the Top-10.