Pascal Siakam Delivers Powerful Message to Pacers Teammates

Every offseason Pascal Siakam hosts his teammates for a pre-training camp workout in Orlando, Florida. It's a terrific time for the guys to gather before training camp, to make sure they're on the same page and focused for the upcoming season.

The Pacers first started these get together before training camp when they acquired Bruce Brown in the offseaon of 2023. They all met up in Tennessee and had court time together at Vanderbilt, the college that Aaron Nesmith attended before going pro.

Jan 12, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates with forward Jarace Walker (5) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) after a basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But since Siakam joined the squad, he's led the charge to host all of his teammates at his gym in Orlando.

Siakam is great about sharing snippets from the event to his social media pages, giving fans a peek at what they have been working on.

On Monday, Siakam shared a short video of himself delivering a speech to the forwards he's been working with during the latest training session. His caption on social media said, "I didn't make it to the league on 'cool' basketball."

I didn’t make it to the league on “cool’ basketball pic.twitter.com/0YsJMUc2Re — pascal siakam (@pskills43) August 31, 2026

Here is the message that Siakam delivered to the forwards on the team:



"You can't make your name off playing cool basketball. You just can't. You gotta be a dog. There's nothing else."

The All-NBA forward continued, "There's no pretty basketball that's going to get you anywhere here. On our team, no way. We got enough pretty mother f***ers that can do all this s***."

Siakam elaborated, "Ty's gonna pound the rock. Drew's gonna find the rock. T.J.'s going to. We're not going to do that. We gotta find other ways to be impactful. Can you attack still? Can you run to your spot? When you get tired, you can't settle."

The video then showed clips of Jalen Slawson, Kobe Brown, and Jalen Warley, with Siakam's speech playing over it. Siakam was encouraging his teammates that when their mind is telling them they can't get to the rim, to overcome the doubt and get there. "There's no way. You can't get to the rim. There's no way. Like, you have to keep going to the rim. Keep attacking."

Mar 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts with forward Kobe Brown (24) in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Siakam reminds the guys that you might be working on your shot but you have to find other ways to impact the game, "You gotta go get a rebound. Somebody shoots that s***, go get it. You gotta do all the things then just be out there. If I feel like I'm working on my shot, and I am doing all these things, and they're not working, I've gotta do something else."

The video then showed a scene of Jarace Walker working with Slawson, and Siakam working with Brown. Siakam instructs his teammates, "I want you to cut hard, set screens, roll, play defense. Do the little things. We gotta keep working on that. Little things, you can't get bored of it, because that's what's going to get you another spot."

At the end of the video, Siakam shared on final message, "You gotta be able to do the dirty work. You gotta play hard. You gotta do all that stuff. There is no magic to this. You just have to work. Put the work in everyday, f***ing work on your weakness, and the s*** you do well, do it to the highest level possible."

This right here is great leadership and a role that Siakam has grown into since being traded here. With a championship under his belt, and several years of learning how hard work takes you further than you can imagine, Siakam is exactly the leader Indiana needs for their young core of forwards who have potential to grow into better players.

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