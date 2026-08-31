Predicting the Pacers 10-Man Rotation

After the Indiana Pacers signed Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency, some small rumblings about him replacing Aaron Nesmith in the starting lineup began to happen.

While seeing Oubre in the starting lineup at times this season would not be shocking, it would take quite a drop-off from Nesmith for a change to happen.

With that said, I want to look at the Pacers 10-man rotation. Who's in, who's out, and who's interchangable.

The Starters

May 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates with forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Point Guard: Tyrese Haliburton

The face of the franchise is back and ready to lead this team after missing the last 16 months of action. He told reporters that he is chimping at the bit for training camp and can't wait to start working with Zubac in pickup games to learn his game better before the season.

Shooting Guard: Andrew Nembhard

Nembhard is ready for his 5th season in the NBA, and after a terrific season of growth last year with more responsibilities, he's ready to thrive in a lesser role next to one of the best point guards in the NBA. He will be tasked with guarding the opponents best player and utilized as a secondary playmaker for the offense with Haliburton spending time off the ball.

Small Forward: Aaron Nesmith

After agreeing to a 2-year $40 million extension last offseason, the starting small forward spot is clearly his. He fits this team perfectly. He is a terrific defender next to Nembhard and Siakam. Has great chemistry with Haliburton on the offensive end of the floor. And fits what the Pacers need from their fifth option in the starting five. Last year playing in a bigger role was asking him to do too much. This season he will be back in a role he can thrive.

Power Forward: Pascal Siakam

Coming off an All-Star level season, Siakam would gladly trade a few stats this year for more wins. The veteran is the engine of the offense at times, but won't have that burden every single game now with Haliburton back. He's a great player that is still in his prime and is eager to take Indiana on another deep playoff run.

Center: Ivica Zubac

Big Zu is entering a lineup that has great chemistry together already and will have to find his footing early on. Once he understands where he fits in with this group, he can thrive in that role. He's a beast on the glass, protects the rim, can serve as a lob threat, and is an underrated passer. His skillset is one that will eventually mesh perfectly with this starting 5.

The Bench

Feb 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrate in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Backup Point Guard: T.J. McConnell

Fan-favorite T.J. McConnell, will be asked to do what he does best: lead the second unit. His mid-range jump shot is one of the most unguardable shots in the NBA, and his relentlessness wears opponents down.

Backup Shooting Guard: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre is likely to serve as the 6th or 7th man for the Pacers on a night-to-night basis. If foul trouble comes early for one of Nembhard or Nesmith, he will be the first off the bench, and his ability to create offense for himself will be a welcomed addition for a team that lacks bench scoring outside of McConnell.

Backup Small Forward: Jarace Walker

Walker took a drastic step forward last season after a rocky start. He earned the opportunity to be a part of the bench unit this upcoming season and will need to star in his role. Locking in defensively when on the floor, growing as a rebounder, while making open shots as a floor spacer and making smart decisions with the basketball.

Backup Power Forward: Obi Toppin

Similar to Oubre, I see Toppin as the 6th or 7th man for this team. His game is a seamless fit with this team as he can really spread the floor, get out and run in transition, and play the 4 or the 5. He has great synergy with McConnell and most of the starters.

Backup Center: Jay Huff

Huff said that he added 10-15 pounds of muscle this offseason and is working on his shot. That is exactly what he will need to improve upon from last season if he wants to keep this backup role past the NBA Trade Deadline. He is a great rim protector, but needs to be stronger in the paint and needs to connect on more outside shots than the 32% he made last season.

Outside Looking In

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) reacts to a call in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third String Shooting Guard/Small Forward: Ben Sheppard:

Shepp is back in a familiar spot. He's not in the 10-man rotation but if an injury occurs, he will be ready. And the good thing about Shepp is that he always plays his role exactly how the coaching staff asks. This is what makes it hard to take him off the floor once everyone is healthy. He might start the season out of the 10-man rotation, but don't be suprised if he finishes the year in it.

Rotation and Minutes Distribuiton

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) dribbles the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center/forward Robert Williams III (35) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Imagess | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana has typically always had one of Siakam or Haliburton on the floor at all times. I expect that to be the case this season. The bench unit lacks in the on-ball scoring category and they will want another starter out there most nights to help shoulder the scoring load.

Rotation wise, I expect Oubre Jr. and Toppin to enter the game first for Nesmith and Siakam. Then around the 4 minute mark expect Huff to sub in for Zubac and McConnell to come in for Nembhard. Haliburton typically likes to play the entire first quarter, but that could change if he's monitoring his minutes. If not, expect Walker to enter the rotation to start the 2nd quarter.

Carlisle will be cognizant of the minutes distribution for all of his players and will make sure that he doesn't over exceed their regular season workload.

Player Projected Minutes Tyrese Haliburton 32 Andrew Nembhard 29 Aaron Nesmith 25 Pascal Siakam 33 Ivica Zubac 30 T. J. McConnell 17 Kelly Oubre Jr. 25 Jarace Walker 16 Obi Toppin 21 Jay Huff 14

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