Purdue Star Braden Smith Subbed Out of Pacers' Fourth Pre-Draft Workout

Last week the Pacers worked out 12 different players on Thursday and Friday afternoon as they get a chance to see a handful of players that are projected to either be selected in the second-round of the NBA Draft or go undrafted.

Yesterday, the Pacers continued their pre-draft workouts, inviting six different players in who all have unique skills they can bring to a team. However, Friday's pre-draft workout is a little less interesting now with the news that Purdue star, Braden Smith, will not be participating in the workout.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks to Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 5-foot-11 and 166 pounds, Braden Smith is small in stature, but the way he plays the game is big in heart. Purdue fans have seen his relentless work ethic payoff, as he led the Boilermakers to win the 2025-26 Big Ten Tournament, where he won the MVP honors, and he was also named the 2024-25 Big Ten Player of the Year his junior season.

Smith has often been compared to 'the next T.J. McConnell' with his size, playstyle and work ethic. While Smith is unable to workout for the Pacers on Friday, it doesn't mean that the door is completely closed. Indiana finding a way to draft Smith would obviously be a fun 'passing of the mantle' moment if he were to become T.J.'s eventual successor.

Friday's Pre-Draft Workout Participants

The following players will be working out for the Pacers on Friday: Kylan Boswell (Illinois), Sam Alexis (Indiana), Maliq Brown (Duke), Isaac McKneely (Louisville), Tre White (Kansas), and D.J. Armstrong (UMBC).

Let's look a little deeper into what these six players bring to the table.

Kylan Boswell | 6-2, 226 LBS | 21 years old

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although he is only 6-foot-2, Boswell possesses a 6-foot-7 wingspan which allows him to impact the defensive side of the ball in multiple ways. His lateral quickness, lower center of gravity, and stocky frame make him difficult to get by offensively, and he loves to pressure full court.

Offensively, he uses his size to get to the rim, and has the ability to finish through contact, draw fouls, and kick it out to teammates for open looks when his lane is blocked off. During the NBA Draft Combine his athleticism tested off the charts with a 38-inch max vertical and a 33-inch no-step vertical. An intriguing guard prospect who can do it on both ends of the floor.

Sam Alexis | 6-9, 240 LBS | 21 years old

Mar 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The forward/small-ball five for the Hoosier displayed a handful of things last season. Leading the Big Ten in field goal percentage at 68.7%, Alexis was a force downlow that took advantage of the floor spacing the Hoosier put around him. Alexis has a soft touch around the rim and a consistent short midrange game that he can make defenses pay for if they leave him open. He is a talented shot blocker (1.2 per game), and plays with a high motor on both ends of the floor.

Maliq Brown | 6-8, 216 LBS | 22 years old

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) dunks near TCU Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maliq Brown is a strong defensive force with the ability to guard 1-5 positionally. He was namede the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and ACC Sixth Man of the Year for the way he helped contribute to Duke landing the best overall record in college basketball. Offensively, he is a connective passer but as a scorer, he is best in the pick-and-roll where he can finish around the rim. He does not have an outside shot, but he knows who he is and hones in on his best skills.

Isaac McKneely | 6-4, 179 | 22 years old

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) reacts to a play during the second half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

One of the best shooters in all of college basketball, McKneely shot 41.4% from three for his career. Spending the first three seasons with the Virginia Cavaliers before transferring to Louisville for his senior year, elite shooting has always been his speciality. He moves well without the basketball, displays his high IQ on a nightly basis, and moves the ball tremendously for a secondary playmaker. McKneely is a great offensive player with a lot of college experience.

Tre White | 6-7, 215 LBS | 23 years old

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) controls the ball against the California Baptist Lancers in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coach Self loved what White brought to the table for Kansas this season, most notably his consistency. Playing for a different school in all four years of his college career, White started in 121 of 129 possible games. Offensively, White grew as a three-point shooter and was able to connect on an impressive 40.3%. Standing tall at 6-foot-7, he is able to use his size to turn rebounding into a strength of his game as he averaged 6.7 his senior year. A winning collegiate player that accepted his role and thrived in it.

D.J. Armstrong | 6-4, 190 LBS | 23 years old

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; UMBC Retrievers forward DJ Armstrong (3) dribbles the ball defended by Howard Bison forward Calvin Robins Jr. (21) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Armstrong is a terrific shooter who connected on nearly 42% of his three-point attempts this season and shot an efficient 91.9% from the free throw line. This was Armstrong's only season at the Division 1 level, spending four seasons in the NJCAA and Division II. He wasn't originally scheduled for this pre-draft workout, but Armstrong is used to making the most of an opportunity when getting one. He's a gifted scorer and his elite shooting could easily land him a G-League opportunity.

Workout Note: Forward Chris Bell of California was scheduled to be at this workout originally, but similar to Braden Smith, won't be attending. Which is why Tre White was was asked to come.

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