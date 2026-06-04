Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey Headlines Pacers Third Pre-Draft Workout

The Indiana Pacers announced on Wednesday afternoon that they would be hosting six more draft prospects for a pre-draft workout on Thursday morning.

Tamin Lipsey - Iowa State | 6-1, 200 LBS | 22 years old

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) goes for a layup around Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Headlining the group is Iowa State's point guard, Tamin Lipsey, who spent all four years with the Cyclones playing over 4,200 minutes. He is a disruptor in the backcourt who averaged 2.3 steals per game throughout his career, playing a physical brand of basketball and creating opportunities off live-ball turnovers.

Offensively, he averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists per game in his senior season. Lipsey took signifiacnt steps as a scorer and playmaker to help lead Iowa State to a 26-8 record. Shooting just 31.6% from three is something he will need to improve at the next level, but he is a skilled guard who is projected to go in the late second-round or undrafted.

Melvin Council Jr., - Kansas | 6-4 185 LBS | 24 years old

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) controls the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After transferring from St. Bonaventure to Kansas, Jayhawks fans were impressed with Council's game instantly. Council is a strong ball handler who averaged 5.1 assists per game while scoring 12.7 points per game. He plays with a relentless motor that impacts winning, can connect on catch-and-shoot threes, was the emotional leader for the the Jayhawks, and is a verstaile two-way guard.

Malik Thomas - Virginia | 6-4, 190 LBS | 24 years old

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) directs the team during the second half against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A five-year senior who spent his last season of college eligibility with the Virginia Cavaliers, a school that Coach Carlisle and Coach Boucek are extremely familiar with. After leaving USC for San Francisco, Thomas saw an uptick in minutes and production, which helped him develop his outside shot to 39.7% on 4.5 attempts per game in his third and fourth seasons.

He took a bit of a dip in production his final year but going from the West Coast Conference to the ACC is a big difference. As a starter, he was productive all season long, helping Coach Odum lead the Cavaliers to a 30-6 record while boasting the highest usage rate on the team. He is not projected to be selected in the draft but to go undrafted.

John Camden - California | 6-8, 208 LBS | 23 years old

Feb 21, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) shoots a three-point basket against Stanford Cardinal guard Ryan Agarwal (11) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

An elite three-point shooter who knocked down an average of 42.7% of his attempts the last three season, Camden is hoping that his elite skillset will land him an opportunity in the NBA. What is most impressive about his consistent shooting is that he was able to be effective for three different schools: Virginia Tech, Delaware, and California. His final collegiate season he averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in 31.5 minutes.

Jalen Warley - Gonzaga | 6-6, 200 LBS | 23 years old

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kennesaw State Owls at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After coming off the bench for the first half of the season, Warley earned his way into the starting lineup for Coach Few as the Zags finished 31-4 for the season. Nothing about his game is loud, but he is consistent every single game. He relies on his defensive strengths to generate offense as he his offensive skillset is more predicated on cutting, passing, and scoring inside the arc.

Corey Stephenson - FIU | 6-6, 210 LBS | 22 years old

East All-Stars Florida International Corey Stephenson (15) shoots the ball against West All-Stars Miami Oh Peter Suder (12) on Friday, April 3, 2026, during the Reese's DI College All-Stars game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming of a great season with FIU, Stephenson averaged 18 points per game on 45% from the field and nearly 40% from three. He also added 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. As you can see in the photo above, Stephenson was invited to participate in the Reese's Collegiate All-Star Game. He scored 22 points, drilling four threes and nine field goals. Leading all scorers, he was given the MVP honors for his team.

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