January 24th, 2026 will be a day that stands out in college basketball lore, especially when looked back on for the 2026 NBA Draft.

6 different underclassmen NBA draft prospects all hoping to hear their name called in the first round went off with huge performances for their teams.



This is the first day in Division I history where three freshmen had a 40-point game since freshmen became eligible to play in 1972-73, via ESPN Insights.

How high will each of these prospects be considered in the NBA Draft?

Six 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Pop Off On Same Night

6 Top Draft prospects popped off for marquee performances Saturday night:



Keaton Wagler: 46 PTS - 4 AST - 9 3PM

Kingston Flemings: 42 PTS - 6 AST - 2 STL - 4 3PM

A.J. Dybantsa: 43 PTS - 6 REB - 3 AST - 4 3PM

Cameron Boozer: 32 PTS - 9 REB - 4 AST - 3 STL - 3 3PM

Darius Acuff: 31 PTS - 6 AST - 2 BLK - 4 3PM

Nate Ament: 29 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST - 2 3PM

Quick Scouting Notes on Each Prospect

1. Keaton Wagler

Keaton Wagler is a firehose from downtown, leading the day for all scorers with a whopping 9 three pointers on his way to 46 PTS for his fightin' Illini against an extremely competitive Purdue team.



Wagler's ability to light it up from deep alongside teammate Andrej Stojakovic makes for a mean sharpshooting duo that's hard to defend, creating one of the best offenses in the country.



Wagler's draft stock will keep rising the more he shows off his 3pt super powers.

2. Kingston Flemings

Kingston Flemings went down swinging to a tough Texas Tech team led by fellow freshman Jaylen Petty, two hard-nosed point guards who can hit the open three-pointer competing hard all night.



Flemings racked up 42 PTS while dishing out 6 assists after drawing doubles, splashing 4 threes and taking what the defense gave him, asserting his will with tough shotmaking drives and pull-up jumpers.



Flemings has rocketed out of the gates on the national scene, instantly creating a Top-5 overall pick profile who is making a case for even higher.

3. AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa submitted another electric collegiate performance for BYU, dominating in-state rival Utah in The Holy War, dropping a light 43 points, securing 6 boards, lobbing 3 assists, sinking 4 threes, with a tough sidestep pull-up heat check triple and open lane highlight tomahawk slam for good measure.



Dybantsa has the athletic profile of a potential star, with underrated all-around aspects of his game, including his playmaking – when he wants to use it; AJ can default into tough shot making tunnel vision at times, but when you're good enough to do it, its hard to blame him being aggressive.



Taking what the defense gives him could lead to more patient decision making to help AJ cement himself among the Top-3 prospects with Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson, as Dybantsa certainly has the tools to be considered at any slot if he can put it all together.



4. Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer continues to build out a dominant resume at every level with another stuffed stat sheet of 32 PTS - 9 REB - 4 AST - 3 STL - 3 3PM.



Boozer is a two-way downhill force tank with incredible instincts and feel for the game.



A smart defender and big wing forward who might just be the best one-man offensive engine in the class, Boozer's game is highlighted by his ability to penetrate the paint, draw fouls, hit tough shots at every level, and create good looks for others.



While Cam can continue to round out his game with new skills, the impact he makes already is undeniable, recording the 2nd-highest BPM in NCAA history (1, Zion) to back it up.



Boozer is one of 5 players with 12+ BPM in the 2026 NBA Draft class, an insanely high rate revealing the talent of this class; by comparison, most classes are lucky to have 2 such players with 10+ BPM, via Jeremias Engelmann:

The average draft features ~2 players with a >10 BPM



The 2026 draft is on course to feature 5(!) players with BPMs over 12(!)



5. Darius Acuff

Darius Acuff really impressed against Vanderbilt, dominating on and off the ball as an off-screen relocating shooter and a middy-pull-up assassin, dropping 31 PTS, dishing 6 AST, forcing 2 BLK, drilling 4 3PM.



Acuff showing his two-way tenacity, leadership and game-takeover mindset was good to see, as was seeing him take what the defense gives him when he started drawing multiple defenders and finding open teammates.



Darius showing that playmaking feel and those defensive chops will help him impress draft scouts with two-way impact as a player already seen as a walking bucket 3pt shooting up-and-down athlete.





6. Nate Ament

Nate Ament has taken some flack early in the draft process, but not every prospect pops out over night.



Ament flashes many impressive skills for his size, which all culminated in a breakout performance with 29 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST - 2 3PM.



A fringe seven-footer with good length, sound rebounding instincts, solid feel for the game and a tall tough shot release will stay on the radar of NBA evaluators, even if he takes a little longer to round out his game.



