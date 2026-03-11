How the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Early March Consensus Big Board Impacts Pacers
The second week of March has arrived, which means there’s no better time to dive into the latest NBA Draft big boards and see how draft experts are ranking the top prospects in the 2026 class.
To get a clearer picture of the landscape, I pulled rankings from six different draft outlets: Jeremy Woo at ESPN, No Ceilings, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Tankathon, Matt Babcock of Babcock Hoops and NBA Draft Room.
By combining the data from each site, I averaged their rankings to create a consensus lottery big board, offering a broader snapshot of how evaluators currently view the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Consensus Lottery Big Board
1). Darryn Peterson | Guard | Kansas - (Overall Ranking: 1.3)
No. 1 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Darryn Peterson
Tankathon - Cameron Boozer
ESPN - Darryn Peterson
Babcock Hoops - Darryn Peterson
NBA Draft Room - Darryn Peterson
Sam Vecenie - AJ Dybantsa
Darryn Peterson Rankings:
No Ceilings - 1st overall
Tankathon - 2nd overall
ESPN - 1st overall
Babcock Hoops - 1st overall
NBA Draft Room - 1st overall
Sam Vecenie - 2nd overall
At 6-foot-6, Darryn Peterson is a three-level scorer who can make it rain from anywhere on the court. He is one of the most polished guard prospects that scouts have seen in quite sometime and has the skills to become a franchise cornerstone for whatever team drafts him.
2). AJ Dybantsa | Forward | BYU - (Overall Ranking: 2.1)
No. 2 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Cameron Boozer
Tankathon- Darryn Peterson
ESPN - AJ Dybantsa
Babcock Hoops - AJ Dybantsa
NBA Draft Room - AJ Dybantsa
Sam Vecenie - Darryn Peterson
AJ Dybantsa Rankings:
No Ceilings - 3rd overall
Tankathon - 3rd overall
ESPN - 2nd overall
Babcock Hoops - 2nd overall
NBA Draft Room - 2nd overall
Sam Vecenie - 1st overall
At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa is the positional size small forward every team dreams of drafting. He can score at all three levels and impacts winning in a variety of ways. He can make tough shots, but that also comes with questionable shot selection. Dybantsa is a natural leader who has a high motor and a relentless work ethic.
3). Cameron Boozer | Forward | Duke - (Overall Ranking: 2.5)
No. 3 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - AJ Dybantsa
Tankathon - AJ Dybantsa
ESPN - Cameron Boozer
Babcock Hoops - Cameron Boozer
NBA Draft Room - Cameron Boozer
Sam Vecenie - Cameron Boozer
Cameron Boozer Rankings:
No Ceilings - 2nd overall
Tankathon - 2nd overall
ESPN - 3rd overall
Babcock Hoops - 3rd overall
NBA Draft Room - 3rd overall
Sam Vecenie - 3rd overall
Boozer is as polished as they come, and he's only eighteen years old. His ability score from all three levels combined with his elite rebounding makes him the best big man in the upcoming draft. Boozer's ceiling might not be as high as Peterson's or Dybantsa's, but his floor his easily higher than both.
4). Caleb Wilson | Forward | North Carolina - (Overall Ranking: 4.0)
No. 4 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Caleb Wilson
Tankathon - Caleb Wilson
ESPN - Caleb Wilson
Babcock Hoops - Caleb Wilson
NBA Draft Room - Caleb Wilson
Sam Vecenie - Caleb WIlson
Caleb Wilson Rankings:
No Ceilings - 4th overall
Tankathon - 4th overall
ESPN - 4th overall
Babcock Hoops - 4th overall
NBA Draft Room - 4th overall
Sam Vecenie - 4th overall
As you can see, there is zero doubt where Wilson lands in the upcoming draft. At least for now. Wilson is clearly a special talent, but his ceiling is not high enough to crack the top three -- especially since he is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a broken thumb. He is a two-way forward, who has a high-motor. He runs the floor well, likes to play in transition, is a terrific rebounder, and has the abilities to grow into an all-around scorer.
5). Kingston Flemings | Guard | Houston - (Overall Ranking: 5.0)
No. 5 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Kingston Flemings
Tankathon - Kingston Flemings
ESPN - Kingston Flemings
Babcock Hoops -Kingston Flemings
NBA Draft Room - Kingston Flemings
Sam Vecenie - Kingston Flemings
Kingston Flemings Rankings:
No Ceilings - 5th overall
Tankathon - 5th overall
ESPN - 5th overall
Babcock Hoops - 5th overall
NBA Draft Room - 5th overall
Sam Vecenie - 5th overall
Flemings is clearly the first player out of the consensus top four, but with Wilson being sidelined for the NCAA Tournament, a deep Houston run, with Flemings leading the way, could push him into the Top 4 category. With his quick burst, ability to score in the midrange and punish opponents in the pick-and-roll, Flemings is the "do-it-all" guard that teams fall in love with.
6). Keaton Wagler | Guard | Illinois - (Overall Ranking: 7.6)
No. 6 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Mikel Brown Jr.
Tankathon - Darius Acuff Jr.
ESPN - Keaton Wagler
Babcock Hoops - Darius Acuff Jr.
NBA Draft Room - Mikel Brown Jr.
Sam Vecenie - Jayden Quaintance
Keaton Wagler Rankings:
No Ceilings - 7th overall
Tankathon - 7th overall
ESPN - 6th overall
Babcock Hoops - 7th overall
NBA Draft Room - 8th overall
Sam Vecenie - 11th overall
Wagler is a bucket getter. He can put the ball in the basket with ease, and has a great feel for the game. Defensively, Wagler is solid, but will need to continue growing in that area. With a high basketball IQ, a knack for scoring, and length at the guard position, he will be a coveted prospect for teams in the 5-10 range.
7). Mikel Brown Jr. | Guard | Louisville - (Overall Ranking: 8.3)
No. 7 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Keaton Wagler
Tankathon - Keaton Wagler
ESPN - Nate Ament
Babcock Hoops - Keaton Wagler
NBA Draft Room - Darius Acuff Jr.
Sam Vecenie - Koa Peat
Mikel Brown Jr. Rankings:
No Ceilings - 6th overall
Tankathon - 8th overall
ESPN - 9th overall
Babcock Hoops - 11th overall
NBA Draft Room - 6th overall
Sam Vecenie - 10th overall
Brown Jr. will need to add size to be the most effective version of himself at the next level, but he is a smooth operator in the pick-and-roll, and has a silky shot. His ability to play off-ball showcases his versatility, especially standing at 6-foot-5, with capability to play the one or the two.
8). Darius Acuff Jr. | Guard | Arkansas - (Overall Ranking: 8.5)
No. 8 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Darius Acuff Jr.
Tankathon - Mikel Brown Jr.
ESPN - Darius Acuff Jr.
Babcock Hoops -Nate Ament
NBA Draft Room - Keaton Wagler
Sam Vecenie - Yaxel Lendeborg
Darius Acuff Jr. Rankings:
No Ceilings - 8th overall
Tankathon - 6th overall
ESPN - 8th overall
Babcock Hoops - 6th overall
NBA Draft Room - 7th overall
Sam Vecenie - 16th overall
If there is any player whose draft stock can rise by an extraordinary NCAA Tournament run, it's Acuff Jr. Darius is a top-level competitor who is also a score-first guard. He can get downhill, thrives in the pick-and-roll, and plays with a level of physicality that allows him to make up for 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame.
9). Nate Ament | Forward | Tennessee - (Overall Ranking: 10.8)
No. 9 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Brayden Burries
Tankathon - Nate Ament
ESPN - Mikel Brown Jr.
Babcock Hoops - Brayden Burries
NBA Draft Room - Hannes Steinbach
Sam Vecenie - Hanes Steinbach
Nate Ament Rankings:
No Ceilings - 10th overall
Tankathon - 9th overall
ESPN - 7th overall
Babcock Hoops - 8th overall
NBA Draft Room - 13th overall
Sam Vecenie - 18th overall
Ament is unpolished, but has a lot of upside. Standing tall at 6-foot-10, Ament has the positional size that teams are looking for, but he will need the proper development to take the flashes of success he's shown to a more consistent level. A flameout in the NCAA tournament could impact his stock if he underperform in the tournament, and if players below him have bigger standout moments.
10). Braylon Mullins | Forward | Connecticut - (Overall Ranking: 13.1)
No. 10 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Nate Ament
Tankathon - Hanes Steinbach
ESPN - Karim Lopez
Babcock Hoops - Labaron Philon Jr.
NBA Draft Room - Braylon Mullins
Sam Vecenie - Mikel Brown Jr.
Braylon Mullins Rankings:
No Ceilings - 13th overall
Tankathon - 11th overall
ESPN - 14th overall
Babcock Hoops - 14th overall
NBA Draft Room - 10th overall
Sam Vecenie - 17th overall
As is the case for many prospects, Mullins will need to add muscle at the next level, and improve his overall strength. That said, this is one of the best offensive wings in the draft. He shoots more threes than twos per game, and is connecting on 36.4% of them on 6.4 attempts per game. His feel offensively will translate to the next level, and his draft stock could rise as teams are looking for the next Kon Knueppel. Mullins is probably the closest thing to that.
11). Labaron Philon Jr. | Guard | Alabama - (Overall Ranking: 13.3)
No. 11 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Yaxel Lendeborg
Tankathon - Braylon Mullins
ESPN - Thomas Haugh
Babcock Hoops - Mikel Brown Jr.
NBA Draft Room - Brayden Burries
Sam Vecenie - Keaton Wagler
Labaron Philon Jr. Rankings:
No Ceilings - 12th overall
Tankathon - 12th overall
ESPN - 21st overall
Babcock Hoops - 10th overall
NBA Draft Room - 12th overall
Sam Vecenie - 13th overall
On-ball defense. That is one of the many things that makes Philon Jr. such a gifted player. You attach that to his three-level scoring abilities and his high basketball IQ, he has all the makings of an elite guard. His frame is thin, but he can add the proper strength over time, and doesn't use it as an excuse. Rebounds well for his size and position and has strong court vision, but can be turnover-prone. His player comparisons have ranged from Rajon Rondo, T.J. McConnell, and Jrue Holiday.
12). Yaxel Lendeborg | Forward | Michigan - (Overall Ranking: 13.3)
No. 12 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Labaron Philon Jr.
Tankathon - Labaron Philon Jr.
ESPN - Yaxel Lendeborg
Babcock Hoops - Koa Peat
NBA Draft Room - Labaron Philon Jr.
Sam Vecenie - Thomas Haugh
Yaxel Lendeborg Rankings:
No Ceilings - 11th overall
Tankathon - 13th overall
ESPN - 12th overall
Babcock Hoops - 20th overall
NBA Draft Room - 16th overall
Sam Vecenie - 8th overall
Lendeborg will be 24 by the start of next season, which could ultimately lead to a fall from 12. He's a playmaking big who has helped lead Michigan to one of the best records in all of college basketball. He's shooting 65.2% on his twos, but is a low-attempt three-point shooter. Solid defensive player that uses his wingspan and basketball smarts to impact on that end of the floor.
13). Hannes Steinbach | Center | Washington - (Overall Ranking: 13.5)
No. 13 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Braylon Mullins
Tankathon - Yaxel Lendeborg
ESPN - Hannes Steinbach
Babcock Hoops - Karim Lopez
NBA Draft Room - Nate Ament
Sam Vecenie - Labaron Philon Jr.
Hannes Steinbach Rankings:
No Ceilings - 23rd overall
Tankathon - 10th overall
ESPN - 13th overall
Babcock Hoops - 17th overall
NBA Draft Room - 9th overall
Sam Vecenie - 9th overall
Steinbach is a polished big man, with a strong low post presence. Averaging a double-double this season of 18.6 points per game and 11.6 rebounds, his size will be useful in the NBA, as positional size continues to be coveted. While he is shooting 35.6% from three this season, it is only on 1.6 attempts per game. He is more of a traditional big who is best at the rim. Defensively, he can protect the rim, but struggles to guard in space. At twenty-years-old, adjusting to the speed of the game will be key if he wants to succeed at the highest level.
14). Brayden Burries | Guard | Arizona - (Overall Ranking: 15.5)
No. 14 Overall Rankings:
No Ceilings - Jayden Quaintance
Tankathon - Brayden Burries
ESPN - Braylon Mullins
Babcock Hoops - Braylon Mullins
NBA Draft Room - Karim Lopez
Sam Vecenie - Patrick Ngongba II
Brayden Burries Rankings:
No Ceilings - 9th overall
Tankathon - 14th overall
ESPN - 17th overall
Babcock Hoops - 9th overall
NBA Draft Room - 11th overall
Sam Vecenie - 33rd overall
Burries has shown strengths on both sides of the ball this season. His level of maturity for his age is notable, and when paired with his confidence, it leads to the utmost success. With the ability to score at all three levels and his toughness, Burries could be a riser on draft night.
Honorable Mentions
15). Jayden Quaintance | Center | Kentucky
Quaintance was ranked as high as 6th by Sam Vecenie, and as low as 34th by NBA Draft Room. His overall ranking came out to 17.6.
16). Karim Lopez | Forward | New Zealand
Lopez was ranked as high as 10th by ESPN, and as low as 26th by Sam Vecenie. His overall ranking came out to 18.5.
Final Thoughts
NBA draft rankings will continue to shift multiple times before late June, and the influence of the NCAA Tournament on player evaluations is very real. A poor performance on college basketball’s biggest stage can hurt a prospect’s stock, while a breakout run can quickly send a player rising up draft boards.
The top three prospects in the class feel relatively locked in, with Caleb Wilson widely viewed as the clear No. 4 option. However, anything beyond the fifth spot could see significant movement as teams continue evaluating what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in recent years.
