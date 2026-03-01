Indiana Pacers 2026 Top 5 Draft Big Board

With the month of March officially here, now is as good a time as ever to check in on how the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft would fit with the Indiana Pacers. Here is my first Top 5 Big Board.

1) AJ Dybantsa

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Pros: A two-way forward who can score at all three levels, Dybantsa has the ability to defend multiple positions and is a natural leader. He can facilitate as a primary ball handler, plays with explosiveness at 6-foot-9, rebounds well for a wing, and displays impressive footwork. He consistently plays with a high motor and is ultra-competitive.

Cons: Dybantsa is at his best with the ball in his hands and is still developing as an off-ball offensive player. That can lead to contested jumpers and inefficient stretches. His three-point shooting is average and needs improvement. While he continues to mature across the board, his decision-making must keep progressing.

Fit: A move to Indiana would require some adjustment, as Dybantsa thrives with the ball in his hands. However, if any player in this class can make that transition, it is him. Many analysts believe he is rising toward the No. 1 spot in the class because of his scoring, playmaking, and defense. If that growth continues, there is a clear path for him to be the best fit in Indiana. He displays shades of a young Paul George, who led the Pacers to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Indiana has not had a small forward with this frame and skill set since George requested a trade. Finding a long-term star to pair with Tyrese Haliburton, especially one who could grow alongside Pascal Siakam, would only strengthen a core with legitimate championship aspirations.

2) Cameron Boozer

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) handles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pros: Boozer is a strong rebounder with an advanced feel for the game. He possesses a high basketball IQ and plays with discipline defensively. Offensively, he is a three-level scorer who can take defenders off the dribble and knock down midrange shots. Ambidextrous with polished footwork in the post, he has soft touch around the rim and has extended his range to the three-point line, becoming a reliable perimeter threat. His continued growth as a passer has rounded out his game at just 18 years old.

Cons: He is not an interior deterrent, which is reflected in his low block numbers. Boozer does not possess elite athleticism or explosiveness but compensates with skill, strength, and feel.

Fit: Boozer is a seamless fit within Indiana’s style of play. While there is positional overlap at power forward, both Siakam and Obi Toppin are versatile enough to make it work. Boozer’s maturity and discipline on both ends suggest that, at worst, he projects as a long-term starter. Given his skill level and high floor, the upside points toward a multi-time All-Star.

3) Darryn Peterson

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) jogs back after making a three-pointer against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pros: From a pure talent standpoint, Peterson may be the best player in the class. He is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in recent memory. At 6-foot-6, he scores at all three levels, possesses a high basketball IQ, and holds up physically. He is an offensive engine who can create for himself and others, rebounds well for his position, and competes defensively.

Cons: Injuries and instances of pulling himself out of games have drawn scrutiny, though many evaluators believe those concerns are overstated. His shot selection can waver, and his long-range shooting needs refinement.

Fit: Peterson has the talent to become the cornerstone of any franchise, provided he is fully bought in. Indiana is positioned to compete immediately, and he would undoubtedly raise the team’s ceiling. The question becomes whether he would prefer joining an established contender or leading a franchise without a current superstar. He is talented enough to be “the guy” anywhere, but that path is less direct in Indiana.

4) Caleb Wilson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Pros: A big wing who plays with force, Wilson impacts the game on both ends. He thrives in transition, plays with physicality, and is active on the glass, generating extra possessions. His second jump is elite, making him a legitimate lob threat and above-the-rim finisher. He covers ground quickly thanks to his speed and length.

Cons: Wilson has yet to consistently prove himself as a reliable on-ball scorer. He can settle for difficult looks instead of creating better opportunities, and his handle can be loose. His decision-making fluctuates, and he occasionally drifts defensively or gambles out of position. He is not a strong three-point shooter.

Fit: Wilson is shooting 26 percent from three at North Carolina this season, which could create spacing concerns in Indiana’s offense. However, his transition ability, defensive versatility, speed, and rebounding align well with the Pacers’ up-tempo identity. If his shooting improves, his athletic profile could make him an intriguing fit.

5) Darius Acuff Jr.

Feb 25, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) defends during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 99-84. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Pros: Acuff is fearless and unafraid of big moments. He attacks with aggression while maintaining control and can score at all three levels, even when defenses tighten. An advanced ball handler, he keeps defenders off balance and uses quick bursts to create separation.

Cons: At 6-foot-3, he is slightly undersized for a score-first NBA guard. His motor can fluctuate at times, and defensive consistency remains a work in progress.

Fit: Indiana does not necessarily need another guard, but if the Pacers lean that direction, Acuff warrants consideration. Regardless of opinion on John Calipari, his guards have historically translated well to the NBA. Acuff averages 22.0 points per game and excels in the pick-and-roll as both a scorer and facilitator. Indiana could use additional scoring punch off the bench, and his ability to play both guard spots fits Rick Carlisle’s preference for versatility in his backcourt.

Final Thoughts

This draft gives Indiana a rare opportunity to add high-end talent to an already competitive core built around Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Whether the Pacers prioritize seamless fit or star-level upside, this decision could shape the trajectory of their championship window for years to come.