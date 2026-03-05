Status of Siakam, Nesmith, Nembhard & Toppin revealed ahead of Pacers-Clippers

The Indiana Pacers announced that Obi Toppin (foot), Pascal Siakam (wrist), Andrew Nembhard (back/neck) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) will play in Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Available - Wrist

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Back

Obi Toppin: Available - Foot

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

CLIPPERS

Darius Garland: Available - Toe

John Collins: Out - Arm

Sean Pedulla: Out - Hamstring

Bradley Beal: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 4, 9:30 p.m. CST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (California)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), AM 570/AM 1330 (California)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-46) and Los Angeles Clippers (29-31) meet for the first of two regular season matchups.

The Pacers are 61-39 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 37-14 in home games and 24-25 in road games. The Pacers won the season series against the Clippers in the 2024-2025 regular season and split the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Jarace Walker

F Pascal Siakam

CLIPPERS

G Darius Garland

G Kris Dunn

C Brook Lopez

F Kawhi Leonard

F Derrick Jones Jr.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +11.5 (-115), Clippers -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Pacers +440, Clippers -600

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on upcoming road trip: "These are all tough games. You're a long way from home and the Clippers are on a real tear, playing great. They've come back from the abyss, you know, with a bad start. Very motivated team. [Kawhi] Leonard's playing great, [Bennedict Mathurin] is playing extremely well for them. They've got [Darius] Garland playing now and they got a lot of other weapons, so, you know, that's a tough game."

