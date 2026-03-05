Status of Siakam, Nesmith, Nembhard & Toppin revealed ahead of Pacers-Clippers
The Indiana Pacers announced that Obi Toppin (foot), Pascal Siakam (wrist), Andrew Nembhard (back/neck) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) will play in Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Pascal Siakam: Available - Wrist
Andrew Nembhard: Available - Back
Obi Toppin: Available - Foot
Aaron Nesmith: Available - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
CLIPPERS
Darius Garland: Available - Toe
John Collins: Out - Arm
Sean Pedulla: Out - Hamstring
Bradley Beal: Out - Knee
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 4, 9:30 p.m. CST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (California)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), AM 570/AM 1330 (California)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-46) and Los Angeles Clippers (29-31) meet for the first of two regular season matchups.
The Pacers are 61-39 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 37-14 in home games and 24-25 in road games. The Pacers won the season series against the Clippers in the 2024-2025 regular season and split the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Aaron Nesmith
C Jay Huff
F Jarace Walker
F Pascal Siakam
CLIPPERS
G Darius Garland
G Kris Dunn
C Brook Lopez
F Kawhi Leonard
F Derrick Jones Jr.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +11.5 (-115), Clippers -11.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Pacers +440, Clippers -600
Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on upcoming road trip: "These are all tough games. You're a long way from home and the Clippers are on a real tear, playing great. They've come back from the abyss, you know, with a bad start. Very motivated team. [Kawhi] Leonard's playing great, [Bennedict Mathurin] is playing extremely well for them. They've got [Darius] Garland playing now and they got a lot of other weapons, so, you know, that's a tough game."
