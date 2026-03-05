All Pacers

Status of Siakam, Nesmith, Nembhard & Toppin revealed ahead of Pacers-Clippers

An update to the injury report for Wednesday's showdown in Inglewood.
Alex Toledo|
Feb 6, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In this story:

Indiana PacersLos Angeles Clippers

The Indiana Pacers announced that Obi Toppin (foot), Pascal Siakam (wrist), Andrew Nembhard (back/neck) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) will play in Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Pascal Siakam: Available - Wrist

Andrew Nembhard: Available - Back

Obi Toppin: Available - Foot

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

CLIPPERS

Darius Garland: Available - Toe

John Collins: Out - Arm

Sean Pedulla: Out - Hamstring

Bradley Beal: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Mar. 4, 9:30 p.m. CST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (California)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), AM 570/AM 1330 (California)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-46) and Los Angeles Clippers (29-31) meet for the first of two regular season matchups.

The Pacers are 61-39 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 37-14 in home games and 24-25 in road games. The Pacers won the season series against the Clippers in the 2024-2025 regular season and split the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Jarace Walker

F Pascal Siakam

CLIPPERS

G Darius Garland

G Kris Dunn

C Brook Lopez

F Kawhi Leonard

F Derrick Jones Jr.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +11.5 (-115), Clippers -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Pacers +440, Clippers -600

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on upcoming road trip: "These are all tough games. You're a long way from home and the Clippers are on a real tear, playing great. They've come back from the abyss, you know, with a bad start. Very motivated team. [Kawhi] Leonard's playing great, [Bennedict Mathurin] is playing extremely well for them. They've got [Darius] Garland playing now and they got a lot of other weapons, so, you know, that's a tough game."

MORE INDIANA PACERS STORIES

How Darryn Peterson Would Impact the Pacers’ Guard Rotation

The Top Four Possibilities in the Draft for the Pacers

Is Caleb Wilson the Next Pascal Siakam?

It's Okay For Indiana Pacers to Hit Rock Bottom

Ranking the Pacers Roster Around Haliburton and Siakam

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Home/News