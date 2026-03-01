Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 1
A pair of teams well out of the playoff race in the NBA face off on Sunday afternoon in Indiana.
The Indiana Pacers are down Tyrese Haliburton, Ivica Zubac and likely Pascal Siakam (doubtful) for a date with the Memphis Grizzlies, who won’t have Ja Morant, Zach Edey and others.
So, how in the world do we bet on this matchup?
Oddsmakers have set the Pacers as 1.5-point favorites at home in this matchup, but essentially this line is set as a pick’em. Indiana is struggling as of late, losing five games in a row to remain dead last in the Eastern Conference standings.
However, the Grizzlies haven’t been much better, winning just three of their last 10 games while posting a 10-18 record on the road.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop pick and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +1.5 (-120)
- Pacers -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -105
- Pacers: -115
Total
- 237.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Grizzlies vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 1
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 22-36
- Pacers record: 15-45
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – doubtful
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Cedric Coward – doubtful
- Zach Edey – out
- Taj Gibson – out
- Ty Jerome – doubtful
- Ja Morant – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Andrew Nembhard – questionable
- Pascal Siakam – doubtful
- Taelon Peter – questionable
- Ethan Thompson – questionable
- Obi Toppin – probable
- Ivica Zubac – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scotty Pippen Jr. OVER 13.5 Points (-107)
In today’s best NBA props bets for SI Betting, I broke down why Pippen should have an expanded role against Indiana:
The Memphis Grizzlies are extremely short-handed on Sunday, as Cedric Coward, Santi Aldama and Ty Jerome are doubtful while Ja Morant, Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke remain out of the lineup.
That sets up a bigger role for Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 15 points on 12 shots in a start in his last game. The veteran guard is averaging 11.3 points per game this season (seven games), but he’s cleared this line in two of his last four appearances.
In both of those games, Pippen took double-digit shot attempts, and he has a pretty clear path to that again on Sunday with the Grizzlies down so many rotation pieces against the Indiana Pacers.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take the underdog in this matchup, as the Pacers have struggled mightily when Siakam sits in the 2025-26 campaign.
Indy is just 1-7 without the All-Star forward, averaging 105.5 points per game while shooting under 44 percent from the field in those matchups. The Pacers already rank dead last in the league in offensive rating, so losing Siakam is something this roster simply can’t overcome.
While Memphis has not been great since trading away Jaren Jackson Jr., it did beat a tanking Dallas team by 19 on the road in its last game.
The Grizzlies are also an impressive 17-10 against teams that are below .500 this season. Indy is just 10-21 at home, so bettors shouldn’t expect much from this group with this season already in the tank.
Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)
