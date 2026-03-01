Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 1

A pair of teams well out of the playoff race in the NBA face off on Sunday afternoon in Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers are down Tyrese Haliburton, Ivica Zubac and likely Pascal Siakam (doubtful) for a date with the Memphis Grizzlies, who won’t have Ja Morant, Zach Edey and others.

So, how in the world do we bet on this matchup?

Oddsmakers have set the Pacers as 1.5-point favorites at home in this matchup, but essentially this line is set as a pick’em. Indiana is struggling as of late, losing five games in a row to remain dead last in the Eastern Conference standings.

However, the Grizzlies haven’t been much better, winning just three of their last 10 games while posting a 10-18 record on the road.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop pick and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +1.5 (-120)

Pacers -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: -105

Pacers: -115

Total

237.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Grizzlies vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Grizzlies record: 22-36

Pacers record: 15-45

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – doubtful

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Cedric Coward – doubtful

Zach Edey – out

Taj Gibson – out

Ty Jerome – doubtful

Ja Morant – out

Pacers Injury Report

Andrew Nembhard – questionable

Pascal Siakam – doubtful

Taelon Peter – questionable

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Obi Toppin – probable

Ivica Zubac – out

Aaron Nesmith – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Scotty Pippen Jr. OVER 13.5 Points (-107)

In today’s best NBA props bets for SI Betting , I broke down why Pippen should have an expanded role against Indiana:

The Memphis Grizzlies are extremely short-handed on Sunday, as Cedric Coward, Santi Aldama and Ty Jerome are doubtful while Ja Morant, Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke remain out of the lineup.

That sets up a bigger role for Scotty Pippen Jr., who scored 15 points on 12 shots in a start in his last game. The veteran guard is averaging 11.3 points per game this season (seven games), but he’s cleared this line in two of his last four appearances.

In both of those games, Pippen took double-digit shot attempts, and he has a pretty clear path to that again on Sunday with the Grizzlies down so many rotation pieces against the Indiana Pacers.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

I’m going to take the underdog in this matchup, as the Pacers have struggled mightily when Siakam sits in the 2025-26 campaign.

Indy is just 1-7 without the All-Star forward, averaging 105.5 points per game while shooting under 44 percent from the field in those matchups. The Pacers already rank dead last in the league in offensive rating, so losing Siakam is something this roster simply can’t overcome.

While Memphis has not been great since trading away Jaren Jackson Jr., it did beat a tanking Dallas team by 19 on the road in its last game.

The Grizzlies are also an impressive 17-10 against teams that are below .500 this season. Indy is just 10-21 at home, so bettors shouldn’t expect much from this group with this season already in the tank.

Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)

