Pacers-Wizards Injury Update: Multiple players' status up in the air

The Indiana Pacers announced that Andrew Nembhard (back) is doubtful to play in Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards, while T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Micah Potter and Kam Jones (back) were listed as questionable.

McConnell missed last night's game against the Wizards while Jones played, but left the game early due to back soreness. Potter and Nembhard both played last night.

On the Wizards' side of things, forward Kyshawn George (toe) will not suit up to play.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Andrew Nembhard: Doubtful - Back

Pascal Siakam: Out - Personal Reasons

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Back

T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring

Kam Jones: Questionable - Back

Micah Potter: Questionable - Ankle

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

WIZARDS

Kyshawn George: Out - Toe

Alex Sarr: Out - Hamstring

Trae Young: Out - Knee/Quadriceps

Anthony Davis: Out - Hand/Groin

Cam Whitmore: Out - DVT

D'Angelo Russell: Out - Not with team

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 20, 7:00 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), WFED 1500 AM, 106.7 FM The Fan, The Team 980 AM, 99.1 FM (Washington, D.C.)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-41) and Washington Wizards (15-39) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Pacers recorded a, 119-86, win against Washington on November 28th, the Wizards recorded a, 108-89 win on December 14th and a, 112-105 win on February 19th.

The Pacers are 112-89 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 72-28 in home games and 40-61 in road games. In 2024-2025, the Pacers won all four matchups against the Wizards.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Quenton Jackson

G Ben Sheppard

C Jay Huff

F Kobe Brown

F Jarace Walker

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G Tre Johnson

C Tristan Vukcevic

F Bilal Coulibaly

F Justin Champagnie

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +1 (-112), Wizards -1 (-108)

Moneyline: Pacers -104, Wizards -112

Total points scored: 229 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the loss to the Washington Wizards: "We were able to find some combinations, started to hit some shots, get some stops and through the game, we did our share of good things but 23 turnovers, too many."

