Pacers-Wizards Injury Update: Multiple players' status up in the air
In this story:
The Indiana Pacers announced that Andrew Nembhard (back) is doubtful to play in Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards, while T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Micah Potter and Kam Jones (back) were listed as questionable.
McConnell missed last night's game against the Wizards while Jones played, but left the game early due to back soreness. Potter and Nembhard both played last night.
On the Wizards' side of things, forward Kyshawn George (toe) will not suit up to play.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Andrew Nembhard: Doubtful - Back
Pascal Siakam: Out - Personal Reasons
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Back
T.J. McConnell: Questionable - Hamstring
Kam Jones: Questionable - Back
Micah Potter: Questionable - Ankle
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
WIZARDS
Kyshawn George: Out - Toe
Alex Sarr: Out - Hamstring
Trae Young: Out - Knee/Quadriceps
Anthony Davis: Out - Hand/Groin
Cam Whitmore: Out - DVT
D'Angelo Russell: Out - Not with team
Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 20, 7:00 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), WFED 1500 AM, 106.7 FM The Fan, The Team 980 AM, 99.1 FM (Washington, D.C.)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (15-41) and Washington Wizards (15-39) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Pacers recorded a, 119-86, win against Washington on November 28th, the Wizards recorded a, 108-89 win on December 14th and a, 112-105 win on February 19th.
The Pacers are 112-89 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 72-28 in home games and 40-61 in road games. In 2024-2025, the Pacers won all four matchups against the Wizards.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Quenton Jackson
G Ben Sheppard
C Jay Huff
F Kobe Brown
F Jarace Walker
WIZARDS
G Bub Carrington
G Tre Johnson
C Tristan Vukcevic
F Bilal Coulibaly
F Justin Champagnie
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +1 (-112), Wizards -1 (-108)
Moneyline: Pacers -104, Wizards -112
Total points scored: 229 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the loss to the Washington Wizards: "We were able to find some combinations, started to hit some shots, get some stops and through the game, we did our share of good things but 23 turnovers, too many."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
