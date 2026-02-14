The Indiana Pacers have a high probability of landing the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Since we are at the All-Star break, let’s explore that possibility. Darryn Peterson is the frontrunner for the #1 pick, but there has been some question among fans about whether he should be.

Darryn Peterson

Darryn Peterson has been declared “good to go” after his 11th missed game of the season due to flu-like symptoms, according to Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self. Peterson is the presumed #1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft according to most experts. The question for Pacers fans is: can you take Peterson #1 overall with an extensive history of missing games? Let’s explore what has happened to this point in his young college career.

Kansas star Darryn Peterson is "good to go" for the game at No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday, per Bill Self. He will definitely start, per Self. He missed the game against No. 1 Arizona with flu-like symptoms, his 11th missed game of the year. pic.twitter.com/RdXbG4X4Tz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 13, 2026

Injuries

Even before the regular college season began, Peterson was missing parts of games with a cramping issue. The Jayhawk faithful were stunned when their prized freshman left the Louisville game with severe cramping. It was only an exhibition game, but it foreshadowed what was to come. He then missed seven games in November to start the season with a hamstring strain. This threw the speculation into overdrive. In the game against TCU, the cramping returned. The next game, he sprained his ankle and had to leave early.

Darryn Peterson Injury Timeline | Adel Burton

Impact

The issues surrounding Peterson’s availability did not blunt his impact in the games he played. He is a force offensively and defensively, and the stats back that up. He currently averages 20.5 PPG, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, and 1.3 STL per game. This is on 48.9% shooting from the field, 41.9% from deep, and 79.1% from the charity stripe. He is an elite offensive talent who can play all three spots: point guard, shooting guard, and small forward.

When he played head-to-head with AJ Dybantsa of BYU, he had him in jail all game long. He squared him up man-to-man and didn’t allow him to get to the basket. He was in the passing lanes most of the game, getting deflections and being a menace.

The Pacers are in prime position to snag a franchise-leading player to pair with All-NBA Third Team guard Tyrese Haliburton. You do not overthink this. If you can add that kind of talent to your organization, you do it.

Peterson is one of the most polished college prospects I have ever seen while analyzing draft prospects. He is the type of player who can make an immediate impact in his first season. He won’t have to carry the load on a team just one season removed from a title run