The under the radar player the Indiana Pacers should target

The NBA trade season is one of the most captivating stretches on the league calendar. Rumors swirl, speculation intensifies, and fans wait anxiously to see which name will finally move—and which front office will ultimately take the decisive swing. At the same time, that intrigue is often paired with unease, as supporters hope their favorite players are not the ones shipped elsewhere.

Trade chatter, however, is rarely as straightforward as it appears. Information leaked to the media, whether from agents or teams, is frequently used as a smokescreen, designed to divert attention from conversations happening behind closed doors. On occasion, players attempt to seize control of the narrative themselves by requesting a trade, a tactic used to accelerate an exit from an unfavorable situation.

For the Indiana Pacers, the most frequently mentioned name in trade rumors has been Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin has not publicly requested a trade, nor has the organization indicated that it is actively shopping him. Still, Indiana’s need for a long-term solution at center is evident, and Mathurin remains the most realistic asset capable of helping the Pacers acquire a starting-caliber big man.

Throughout the rumor cycle, a familiar group of centers has been linked to Indiana: Yves Missi, Ivica Zubac, Walker Kessler, Onyeka Okongwu, Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton, Jarrett Allen, and Nick Richards. Each represents a viable option, but it is worth asking whether a less obvious name could emerge as a legitimate target before the trade deadline.

One such player may be Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama.

Aldama has largely flown under the radar in trade discussions, despite possessing several traits that align with Indiana’s offensive identity. I briefly mentioned Aldama earlier this season as a someone the Pacers could look to pry away from Memphis in a hypothetical three-team deal involving Ja Morant. But even absent a blockbuster deal, Aldama could be attainable for the right price.

Now 25 years old, Aldama recently signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract that begins at $18.4 million this season and declines to $17 million in each of the following two years. That structure provides cost certainty and flexibility, two elements the Pacers have consistently prioritized.

On the court, Aldama is enjoying the most productive season of his career. In 28 minutes per game, he is averaging 14 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from three-point range, and 67.3 percent from the free-throw line. He has the ability to run the floor, stretch the defense, and keep the ball moving, averaging three assists per game, and fits seamlessly within Indiana’s fast-paced, read-and-react system.

Aldama’s impact was particularly evident during Memphis’ late-season push last year, when his two-way contributions helped stabilize a shorthanded roster and fuel a playoff run. His defensive activity and offensive versatility earned him extended minutes and a consistent role in the rotation.

At 215 pounds, Aldama may not have the physical profile to match up with every traditional center across the league. However, his skill set complements Pascal Siakam well in a modern frontcourt alignment. Indiana could still seek a more physically imposing option to round out the center rotation, potentially revisiting discussions involving Yves Missi, but a depth chart featuring Aldama, Missi, and Jay Huff would represent a clear upgrade over the Pacers’ current configuration without compromising long-term financial flexibility.

Final Thoughts

While Indiana may ultimately be able to secure a higher-end option on the center market, Aldama stands out as a logical, under-the-radar target whose age, contract, and on-court fit align with the Pacers’ broader trajectory.

