The Indiana Pacers came in hot and heavy right before the trade deadline by acquiring Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and multiple first-round picks.

Some members of the Indiana Pacers On SI staff graded the trade and gave their two cents on the move.

Grade: A-

I'm a big fan of this move because it shows that the Pacers are not afraid to make a bold move. After losing Myles Turner in free agency, the Pacers never really found a proper solution. With Haliburton's injury also coming into play, the Pacers opted to make this year a retooling one. However, this move suggests that the Pacers are now looking towards the 2026-27 campaign.

Zubac becomes one of the best starting centers in the Eastern Conference, and it's a move worth making for the Pacers. The risk with their lottery pick for this upcoming summer is what demotes this from an A-plus to an A-minus, but if the pick works in their favor, it's an absolute slam dunk for the Pacers. — Jeremy Brener

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grade: B

I really like Zubac but I do feel like they payed a steep price. After losing Turner they needed to find their new center and Zubac is one of the better ones in the league. What bumps the grade up to a B for me is that it ultimately shows the Pacers are operating under the mindset that when Tyrese Haliburton comes back they are right back in the mix. — Major Passons

Grade: B+

Rick Carlisle hinted on a radio interview that there could’ve been some issues finding a new contract for Mathurin in the summer, which is why it made sense to move off of him at the deadline. They address the hole that Myles Turner left at their starting center when departing for Milwaukee, and Indiana ended up getting an upgrade in Zubac. Trading two firsts was a hefty price, but ensuring the pick was Top 4 and 10-30 protected in 2026 makes sense, when you have championship aspirations in 2026-2027. — Alex Golden

The Pacers are back in action for their first game after the trade deadline as they go up against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 pm ET inside the Fiserv Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Indiana Pacers Stories