Pacers Intensify Pursuit of Ivica Zubac Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Indiana Pacers are once again emerging as one of the strongest suitors for Ivica Zubac, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line and The People’s Insider.

Fischer reported early Thursday morning, “Sources: After trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers have still been receiving calls on starting center Ivica Zubac, with Indiana prime among his suitors.”

This is far from the first time Indiana has been connected to the 29-year-old center. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported that both Indiana and the Boston Celtics had strong interest in Zubac. Scotto also revealed that Los Angeles declined a proposal centered around Anfernee Simons and a first-round pick.

While no concrete trade framework involving Indiana has surfaced publicly, the repeated reporting signals that the Pacers are targeting a high-impact upgrade ahead of the trade deadline.

Clippers’ Direction Could Open the Door

Jan 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) argues a call with referee Brent Barnaky (not pictured) during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Rocket Arena.

Los Angeles’ recent decision to move Harden in exchange for Darius Garland represents more than a simple roster swap. Although both guards bring All-Star caliber talent, Garland’s age advantage suggests the Clippers may be shifting toward a younger timeline. However, Garland’s recent toe injuries introduce durability questions that could complicate the franchise’s long-term planning.

The deal could signal that Los Angeles is becoming more receptive to acquiring young players and draft capital, particularly if the organization decides to recalibrate its roster construction moving forward.

What a Pacers Offer Might Look Like

Jan 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.

For Indiana to construct a competitive offer, any serious framework would likely need to include Bennedict Mathurin along with multiple first-round picks. The Clippers could also push for Jarace Walker as part of negotiations, a price that might ultimately determine whether a deal gains traction.

However, one asset Indiana should strongly hesitate to include is its 2026 first-round pick. As currently positioned, that selection arguably represents the Pacers’ third-most valuable long-term asset, trailing only Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. If removing that pick from discussions prevents a deal from materializing, Indiana would be justified in walking away.

Zubac is widely regarded as a top-tier traditional center, but surrendering such a premium future asset for a 29-year-old player carries legitimate long-term risk.

Why Zubac Makes Basketball Sense

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

From an on-court standpoint, Zubac would represent a significant upgrade for Indiana. His rim protection, elite screen-setting, and effectiveness as a pick-and-roll finisher would complement Haliburton’s playmaking immediately. Zubac also thrives using his size to exploit mismatches in the low post and has earned a reputation as a high-IQ interior presence, even without three-point range.

Among centers who could realistically become available, Zubac arguably sits near the top of the market. Pairing him with Siakam’s versatility and Haliburton’s offensive orchestration could dramatically raise Indiana’s ceiling and create one of the Eastern Conference’s most balanced frontcourts.

If such a deal ultimately comes together, it would signal a clear statement of intent from the Pacers — a commitment to aggressively strengthening their championship window rather than waiting for gradual internal development.

