You couldn't have scripted the last two Pacer seasons to be any more different if you tried. From Game Seven of the NBA Finals, to a record of 19-63 the following year, Indiana went from second best to second worst in a matter of months.

As they look ahead to next season, expectations will once again be high for a team that hopes to be healthy and hungry. Getting their guys back on the court is clearly the most important factor. But other key ingredients include: leadership, and overall mindset.

And this is why Pascal Siakam is so important to this franchise.

At the end of the 2023-2024 season, the Pacers lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. Siakam spoke up and wanted to make sure his teammates knew getting back to that level and beyond wouldn't be easy, and that the work was just getting started.

“I think it’s easy after a season like that to say ‘oh, we were so close and we’re gonna get back to it,’ but it’s not guaranteed," Siakam said. "I’ve known that firsthand. I feel encouraged, but it’s a lot of work. We’ve got to get better as a team and organization. If you want to get to that level, it takes a lot. Obviously I feel encouraged, but there’s a long way to go.”

It was that mindset and leadership that helped ensure complacency never entered the locked room, and the Pacers found themselves in the NBA Finals a year later. Fast forward another year, and the Pacers will now have to fight the temptation of thinking things will be easy just because Tyrese Haliburton will be back on the court. Once again, it was Pascal Siakam saying what needs to be said:

"It's not just gonna take flipping a switch and like, 'oh, we have everybody back,' it's going to take a lot of rebuilding some of those standards, and making sure that we start over. That's what it's gonna take. As long as we all have that mindset and go into the summer with that level of seriousness, of understanding what it takes to win, and what we need to do to win, I think we're going to be okay."



Sound familiar?

Siakam continued: "It's human nature to say 'oh we had injuries and if we don't have injuries we're gonna be back.' That's natural. That's been my message to everyone. And the coaches have had that message. It's not gonna be easy, and as long as we understand that, it's all we're going to need."



To me, it sounds like the right guy saying the right thing at the right time, yet again. The Pacers are in good hands, even after a very difficult year.

Siakam had a great year this past season, averaging 24 points per game and learning even more about how to lead. Most importantly, the Pacers were able to limit his game action a little more down the stretch, which leads you to believe Siakam still has plenty left in the tank. The Pacers will continue to look to their All-Star to guide their drive for success, starting with the work they'll be putting in over the summer.

There have been plenty of quick turnarounds in the past in this league. The Celtics went from 24 wins to 66 in 2007. The Spurs did it twice with +35 and +36 game improvements.

The Suns went from 29 to 62 wins after adding Steve Nash, and the Lakers had a +36 win differential one season as well. In many cases, simply adding a top draft pick was the main reason. In other cases, it was about development and better health. The Pacers will hope for the latter of the two options after missing out in the Draft Lottery.

After winning only 19 games and watching the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, Siakam and the Pacers will be highly motivated to bring another deep run to Indianapolis next season.