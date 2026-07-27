Where Do the Indiana Pacers Fall in the Eastern Conference?

The Indiana Pacers enter the 2026-27 season with one of the deepest and most balanced rosters in the Eastern Conference. After reaching the NBA Finals two seasons ago, Indiana didn't stand pat. Instead, the front office made another significant addition by bringing in veteran center Ivica Zubac, giving Rick Carlisle another weapon on both ends of the floor.

On paper, this roster is arguably better than the one that made an improbable run to the Finals. The Pacers have continuity, depth, one of basketball's brightest coaching minds, and now a true interior presence to complement their fast-paced offense. After that, they also added Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance Jr.

The only question --and it's a massive one--is Tyrese Haliburton.

Sheesh 🤯🤯 Tyrese Haliburton pulled out the Eastbay. pic.twitter.com/X6SUzcExdg — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 25, 2026

Haliburton's postseason ended with a devastating injury, and he sat out all of last year. If he returns looking like the player who orchestrated Indiana's Finals run, the Pacers have every reason to believe they can compete for an NBA championship. But until that happens, projecting Indiana into the Eastern Conference's top tier feels premature.

So where do the Pacers belong entering the 2026-27 season?

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Championship Contenders: Knicks, Celtics, 76ers

Fringe Title Contenders: Heat, Cavaliers, Pacers, Raptors

Lurking: Magic, Pistons, Hornets

Outside Looking In: Bucks, Wizards, Hawks, Bulls

No Chance: Nets

For me, Indiana belongs in the Fringe Title Contenders tier.

This isn't because I don't believe in the Pacers. In fact, I think this roster is better than the one that reached the NBA Finals. Zubac gives Indiana another reliable interior presence, the supporting cast remains largely intact, and Rick Carlisle continues to be one of the NBA's best coaches.

If Haliburton returns to his All-NBA level --especially the version we saw throughout the playoff run--the Pacers immediately enter the conversation with New York, Boston, and Philadelphia as legitimate championship contenders.

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan shared a lot of perspective on how this team wants to play with Ivica Zubac at the five:



“The strengths of his game are different than Myles', which is not necessarily a bad thing. There’s things that Ivica brings in regards to the rebounding, the… — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) July 26, 2026

The problem is that nobody knows if, or when, that version of Haliburton returns.

That's enough uncertainty to keep Indiana one tier below the East's elite for now.

The encouraging part is that the Pacers have one of the highest ceilings in the conference. Carlisle has consistently shown he can outcoach opponents in a seven-game series, and Indiana's offense should remain among the NBA's best. Adding a player like Zubac only gives them another dimension, providing a physical interior presence and dependable screener that should create even more opportunities for Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and the rest of the offense once everyone is healthy.

Beyond the additions the Pacers have made, they also have multiple players that are destined to take that next leap. Jarace Walker has shown elite two-way capabilities and can be a huge contributor off the bench. Ben Sheppard is another reliable option, Obi Toppin can catch fire any night as an uber athletic two-way option, and Johnny Furphy who the Pacers have shown immense trust in.

If Haliburton returns at full strength, don't be surprised if this article looks outdated by January. The Pacers have all the ingredients of a championship contender. Right now, the only thing preventing them from joining that tier is the uncertainty surrounding the player who makes everything go.