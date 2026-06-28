What the Indiana Pacers Draft Tells Us About Their Free Agency Plans

Entering the draft with zero picks, the Indiana Pacers found a way to get back into the top half of the second round. Indiana traded away Kam Jones, and two second-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030, to acquire the rights to Purdue point guard, Braden Smith, the No. 38 overall pick in the draft.

After the draft concluded, Indiana Pacers general manager, Chad Buchanan, spoke with the media about the decision to trade Jones for Smith. In this press conference, Buchanan also addressed the Pacers' free agency plans.

When asked what he thinks the Pacers need to address in free agency, Buchanan mentioned that the backup wing spot and the center depth were the biggest areas of concern.

“The wing position would probably be one; If we can add some wing depth, that would help. We’ll see where we’re at with the center spot. Those would probably be the two positions if we had to prioritize things.” Chad Buchanan on Pacers Offseason Plans

Addressing the Depth of the Wings

May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) celebrates a basket with forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The primary "wings" on the Pacers roster are: Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard and Johnny Furphy. Pascal Siakam can play the wing position and guards wings from time-to-time, but he is more of a forward; the same can be said for Obi Toppin.

Aaron Nesmith is the Pacers starting small forward, and at 6-foot-5 he is one of the shorter starting small forwards in the NBA. However, he is an aggressive defender and plays with a level of physicality that makes up for his size and has helped the Pacers have strong success their last two postseason runs.

As for Walker and Sheppard, they have the most experience at the wing spot off the bench, but through three seasons of play, they lack a much needed scoring punch. Defensively, there is a lot to be desired as well. Sheppard has been significantly better from a defensive standpoint, and Walker has regressed in this area since making the jump from college to the NBA.

Jan 14, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Johnny Furphy is the best defender of the backup wings, but lacks the most offensively. He's also rehabbing from a torn right ACL injury that he suffered against the Toronto Raptors on February 8, 2026, and won't be ready to return to action till after the start of the season.

This means the Pacers will likely use their available cap space to address this area to ensure they get an upgrade at the wing spot. Buchanan joined JMV on 107.5 the Fan here in Indianapolis after his post-draft press conference. He told JMV that they could acquire talent in the free agency period by either signing a free agent or making a trade for one.

This has been a consistent point from the front office in offseason interviews. There has been no commitment from the front office to Walker or Sheppard like there has been with the core seven. Indiana could trade one of the soon-to-be restricted free agents to acquire more talent, or they could use their mid-level exception to acquire a player similar to a traded player exception.

Addressing the Center Position

Mar 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) shoots the ball while New York Knicks forward/guard Og Anunoby (8) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Buchanan was asked specifically about Micah Potter and what his free agency could look like since he has a team option for next season, and his contract is non-guaranteed until January 10, 2027.

“Well, his contract's non-guaranteed so anticipate us looking at the center position. Do we have enough there? We’ve Jay under contract, Zu (as well), I think it's a position we'll continue to evaluate in these coming weeks.” Chad Buchanan on the center position

After the NBA Draft Lottery, Kevin Pritchard said that Potter and Huff would be fighting for the backup position, but that could have been about the third-string center spot. This is second time we have heard Buchanan mention that the front office will look at their center depth and make a decision.

Nov 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) works against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If you recall last season, once the Pacers lost Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pacers brought back James Wiseman, re-signed Isaiah Jackson to a three-year deal, and retained Tony Bradley, who was on the same contract as Potter is now. They later traded for Huff and brought four centers to training camp. This could be what happens again this season.

Last year, everyone expected the Pacers to waive Tony Bradley because his contract was non-guaranteed, but Indiana elected to bring all four on the 15-man roster, and only had two healthy point guards with Nembhard and McConnell. The Pacers soon after the season started had to waive a center, but chose to cut James Wiseman on October 28, 2025, after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so they could create a roster spot to sign Mac McClung.

Dec 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) dribbles against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

By trading away Kam Jones and bringing Braden Smith in on a two-way contract, this gives the Pacers an extra roster spot, with the expectations that Micah Potter is retained. Each team can carry up to 21 players on their roster during the offseason, but have to trim it down to 15 by the start of the season,

This is why it makes zero sense to not bring Potter back, even if the Pacers sign another center in free agency. They have time to evaluate before making a decision. Jay Huff's contract is guaranteed this season, so waiving him would cost the Pacers. If Potter outplays Huff and they bring in another center in free agency, it would make more sense to trade Huff than to waive him, if that's the decision the elect to go.

Final Thoughts

Oct 10, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives with the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Pacers first move of the offseason was equivalent to setting up a stack of dominos before knocking them all down. In order for the Pacers to make other offseason moves, they needed to free up a roster spot and open up more cap space so they can address their wing and center spots.

If you're hoping the Pacers make a blockbuster trade, don't get your hopes up. Indiana will likely be making smaller moves around the edges this offseason, and Buchanan told JMV as much on Thursday afternoon:

"If people are checking Twitter every ten minutes expecting us to be trading for some All star, that's probably not going to happen." Chad Buchanan on The Ride with JMV

For fans in the wanting to trade for Trey Murphy III camp, you can make the argument that he isn't an All-Star so these comments don't apply to that specific trade. However, the statements made from Buchanan indicates Indiana's desires to run-it-back with their core seven and make minimal moves.

Indiana will likely add one to two players during the next week or so, but I would be stunned if it were a significant trade after listening to the front office speak. The superpower of the Pacers is their depth, and finding the right players who fit their ecosystem. Indiana has a strong team already, and adding Zubac and a healthy Haliburton might be their biggest moves for next season.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.