Why to watch the Pacers game against Michael Porter Jr., Nets

Following an uninspiring performance in their home opener, the Pacers look to get back on the winning track as they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets tonight.

Indiana will have a slight rest advantage over Brooklyn with the Nets playing last night in Cleveland. The Nets lost 125-121 to a strong Cavaliers team after trailing by double-digits most of the second half. They were able to cut the Cavaliers lead to two with 8.1 seconds left in the game, but two made free throws sealed the game for Cleveland.

That effort goes to show you what type of team the Nets are. Jordi Fernandez has built a culture in Brooklyn that is great for a developing young team, but their top veteran players also buy into it.

Indiana has a more experienced team with higher expectations this year, but they can't overlook this Brooklyn squad. The Pacers have not played great through their first two games, but this matchup provides them an opportunity to set the tone for the rest of the season.

Here are three things to watch for in this game.

1. Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle

Oct 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets have a dangerous frontcourt in Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle.

Porter has taken on a larger scoring role with the Nets after being traded from Denver two years ago. He only played one game against the Pacers last season but he lit them up for 32 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal on 50% shooting from the field, 36.4% from three-point range and 72.7% from the free throw line.

In this lone matchup he scored at all three-levels, and got to the free throw line for 11 attempts. It was a challenge for a depleted Pacers' roster last season, but Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard were all healthy. They just had no answer for him. The Pacers have to do a better job containing Porter.

But it won't just be Porter they have to deal with, Indiana has also struggled with Randle throughout his time in the NBA. Over his 12-year career he averages 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game against Indiana. He's a physical big man who can also score at all three-levels and has outperformed Pascal Siakam in head-to-head matchups.

2. First Half Starts and Bench Production

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Dallas Mavericks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers have struggled in the first half of both of their first two games. Trailing by 10 against New Orleans and 34 versus Dallas, the Pacers have a chance to prove that those two games won't be the standard for the remainder of the season.

Carlisle, Haliburton and Nembhard all acknowledged that they have to do a better job after the home opener on Friday, because playing from behind makes it extremely challenging to win games.

Haliburton put the responsibility on the starting five to do a better job setting the tone, but the leads have grown larger when the second unit enters the game --specifically when Siakam goes to the bench.

Indiana needs stronger contributions from Oubre Jr., Toppin and Walker when they come into the game. With McConnell still sidelined with a hamstring injury, the point guard rotation keeps Haliburton and Nembhard from playing together as much. Which has an overall impact on how the Pacers prefer to play.

Thankfully, Quenton Jackson has stepped up the last two games to give the Pacers help in the backcourt, but they need more help.

3. Classic ABA Uniforms

ABA Pacers uniforms | Pacers.com

While this means nothing to the outcome of the game, it will be aesthetically pleasing to see these two ABA teams represent their past by wearing these classics.

Nets ABA uniforms | BrooklynNets.com

Not only will they wear throwback uniforms, they will play on the old-school designed courts.

Nets ABA Court | BrooklynNets.com

These are the two most successful franchises in the ABA. Indiana won three titles under Coach Bobby "Slick" Leonard in 1970, 1972 and 1973. While the Nets carried the latter days of the league winning title sin 1974 and 1976. They were led by ABA and NBA superstar Julius "Dr. J" Erving.

And while these two teams were the most successful in the ABA, they're the only ones who merged to the NBA that haven't won an NBA Championship.

Final Notes

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can watch tonight's game locally on the Pacers streaming app, DAZN. If you have Direct TV, the broadcast has been picked up on channel 671 the last two games. If you're out of market, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass.

If you're unable to watch the game, you can listen on the Pacers' flagship station 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan. You can also listen to the radio brodcast via NBA League Pass.

Tonight's game will be played at 6:00 PM EST.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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