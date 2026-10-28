76ers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the most exciting story in the NBA to open the 2026-27 season, winning three of their first four games with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown meshing nicely alongside star guard Tyrese Maxey.

If Joel Embiid is able to stay relatively healthy – a major ask – in the 2026-27 season – the Sixers certainly have a place at the table when talking about the top title contenders.

On Wednesday, the Sixers will face another team looking to get back into the title conversation in the Indiana Pacers. After losing in the 2025 NBA Finals in seven games, Indiana had a rebuilding season with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) missing the entire 2025-26 campaign.

Now, Haliburton is back and this Pacers team has reloaded by adding center Ivica Zubac. However, Zubac is out on Wednesday night and both Andrew Nembhard and Haliburton are questionable. Haliburton is listed with a hamstring injury.

As a result, the 76ers are favored on the road with Maxey, Embiid, James and Brown all expected to play.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for a big early-season matchup between two East powerhouses.

76ers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -5.5 (-108)

Pacers +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

76ers: -198

Pacers: +164

Total

236.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

76ers vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

76ers record: 3-1

Pacers record: 2-2

76ers vs. Pacers Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Dominick Barlow – out

Tacko Fall – out

Jabari Walker – out

Ariel Hukporti – out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – questionable

Andrew Nembhard – questionable

Ivica Zubac – out

Kobe Brown – probable

Johnny Furphy – out

T.J. McConnell – out

Aaron Nesmith – probable

Ben Sheppard – out

Jalen Slawson – probable

Braden Smith – probable

Obi Toppin – probable

76ers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points (-117)

Earlier today, I shared in our NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love Maxey in the prop market against Indiana:

The Washington Wizards didn’t come through with an underdog bet that I had on Monday night, but I’m going back to the well with this team set as a double-digit underdog on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially with A.J. Dybantsa (questionable) potentially ready to make his regular-season debut.

The Cavs’ resume to open the 2026-27 campaign is far from impressive. They blew a 24-point halftime lead in a loss to Philly, beat a winless Brooklyn team by four points and went to overtime at home against a Minnesota team on the second night of a back-to-back, winning by two. So, I don’t have a ton of confidence in this team winning big against a much-improved Wizards squad.

The Cavs are 0-3 against the spread this season and were 21-29 ATS at home in the 2025-26 campaign – the second-worst mark in the NBA.

Washington has a much higher floor with Anthony Davis and Trae Young in the fold, and it has a neutral 0.0 net rating this season. I don’t expect a Wizards upset, but I do think they’ll be able to hang around against a Cavs team that doesn’t have a ton of depth in the 2026-27 season.

76ers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

Philly is off to a strong start in the 2026-27 season, winning three of four games, including both games with Embiid, Brown, Maxey and James all in the lineup.

The Sixers will have that group again on Wednesday, and the Pacers are already short-handed with Ivica Zubac out. There’s a chance that both Andrew Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton miss this game, which would completely shift the odds for this matchup.

Indy had a bad loss to Milwaukee earlier this week while the Sixers have taken down multiple top teams – Cleveland and New York – with this full group.

This spread has moved four points since open in favor of the Sixers, and I don’t love the start for the Pacers, who are 2-2 against the spread with some shaky showings against subpar teams in New Orleans and Milwaukee.

It may take some time for this team to gel, especially with Zubac sidelined.

Pick: Sixers -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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