Report: Indiana Pacers to pick up third year rookie option on contract of Chris Duarte

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Indiana Pacers are picking up the team option on the third year of rookie Chris Duarte's contract.

This move is a no-brainer for the blue and gold. Duarte is currently a starter for the team and averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 assists per game as a rookie. He projects to grow into a key piece during the Pacers ongoing rebuild.

Duarte was the 13th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team for his efforts during the 2021-22 season. He was in the mix for the Rookie of the Year award after the first few weeks of the season — he averaged 16 points per game across his first 11 appearances.

"I think he can score the ball, he shoots the ball well. He drives it. His passing is improved," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Duarte this week. "And defensively, I think he's looking forward to taking on the challenge of some of the better offensive players this year."

Rookie scale team options are picked up a full year in advance, so this move ensures that Duarte will be with the blue and gold during the 2023-24 season, barring a trade. Duarte will make just over $4.1 million in that campaign.

Duarte is averaging 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the preseason so far for the blue and gold despite playing just 21 minutes per game so far. He fits well on the wing next to face of the franchise Tyrese Haliburton and should be a key part of the Pacers rebuild going forward.

The Pacers open the regular season next Wednesday.