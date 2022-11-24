Indiana Pacers can't overcome slow start as winning streak ends against Minnesota Timberwolves

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers five-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday when the Minnesota Timberwolves took down the blue and gold in Indianapolis.

Once again, the Pacers biggest weakness was their start to the game. Indiana has the worst net rating in the NBA during the first quarter (-19.8), they have gotten off to slow starts in seemingly every game. That happened again on Wednesday as the Pacers were down 27-10 less than ten minutes into the game.

The blue and gold outscored Minnesota over the remaining 38 minutes of action. But it didn't matter since the team started off so poorly. They've struggled with the beginning of games all season, and Wednesday night was a particularly poor opening from the team.

"They got up into Ty [Haliburton] a bit," guard Buddy Hield said of the Timberwolves strategy early. "We just got hit in the mouth first and we didn't respond back."

It looked like the Pacers were going to overcome their slow start, as they have done so many times this season, and regain control. For 21 seconds in the second quarter, they took a 46-45 lead. But the Timberwolves scored on their next possession and never gave up the lead again. They were the better team for much of the night and constantly had answers for Indiana's runs.

Most of the Pacers starting five had an off night. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, and Jalen Smith were a combined 11/46 in the matchup. Haliburton was passing well and Hield made some effective plays, but in general that quartet really struggled.

The bench was missing Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard, and that group faltered as well, Oshae Brissett and Goga Bitadze both had more shot attempts than points. Minnesota has skilled size at every frontcourt position, and it disrupted what Indiana wanted to do.

"They came in with the idea that they wanted to physically have a lot of disposition and presence to start the game. They made it hard on us defensively," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. "We obviously did a lot of things not very well," he added, citing rebounding and shooting woes.

Two players did shine for the Pacers despite the team's disconnected night — Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. Mathruin was the only Pacer who could consistently get into the paint and score, and he finished with 21 points on just 11 shot attempts. He got to the line several times and kept the Pacers in the game while other guards struggled.

Turner, meanwhile, dominated. He had his sixth ever 30+ point outing, dropping in 31 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He added two assists, four steals, and one block. The veteran center rained in seven three-point shots and forced Minnesota to adjust on defense. The Pacers only had a chance in this game because of Turner's brilliance.

"I knew they were bigger. I haven't been picking and popping a lot this year... bigs have trouble guarding me. I know that I take advantage of my spots. Coach puts me in a good position to do so," Turner said of his impressive night.

Baked into Turner's incredible performance was the Pacers highlight of the year. He dunked on Jaden McDaniels in the lane and gave his team a ton of momentum, which gave them a shot to make a run in the third quarter.

"It's up there," Turner said of that dunk and where it ranks in his career.

Despite Turner's highlight and impactful night, the Pacers weren't able to get it done against the Timberwolves and fell 115-101. It was Indiana's second loss in November and biggest loss in nearly a month.

The Pacers are now 10-7 and entering a tough run of opponents, including a seven game road trip that begins on Sunday. Winning their next game — at home on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets — could be crucial for a team hoping to get some momentum before heading out on the road.