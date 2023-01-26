Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense

The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night.

Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.

The Magic shot 56.1% on the night and made 15 threes, tied for their fourth-most of the season. Their size and ability to get to the rim proved difficult for the Pacers to contain.

To the Pacers credit, after an awful start to the game, they played well and fought back. They were down 46-29 after the first quarter and played well the rest of the way, especially offensively. But their defense was never good enough, and they couldn't overcome their poor start.

"We got whatever we wanted on the offensive end," Magic center Wendell Carter Jr said on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast of the game. He finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana made it close late and cut the lead down to a single possession on a few occasions during the game, but they never led. Despite scoring 21 points in the final 5:38 of the fourth quarter, the Pacers fell 126-120.

The blue and gold dropped to 24-26 on the season. They have now dropped eight out of their last 10 games and are searching for answers with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined.

The Pacers weak defense will be their biggest takeaway. It has to be better. But it isn't the only one after another loss.

The Pacers defense was terrible

In the end, the Pacers gave up 126 points. That's bad, but it isn't an awful number. Given who they were playing, though, and looking at the way the Pacers played on the less glamorous end of the floor, this has to be considered one of their worst defensive games of the season.

Orlando has only scored 126+ points in a game five times this season prior to this duel. They finished with a season-high three-point percentage (53.6%) and their third-best field goal percentage (56.1%). The Pacers couldn't stop them.

Indiana has conceded 126+ 10 times this season, but only one or two of those games were against weak offenses. This was close to as bad as the Pacers have played defensively all season, and it cost them.

Myles Turner's injury looms large

With under one minute to go in the game, Myles Turner hurt his right foot/ankle after a collision on the offensive end. He knocked down two free throws and generated a steal while he was in pain, but he had to exit the proceedings with 24 seconds to go.

He took his shoe off on the bench and didn't return to the game. With the trade deadline and renegotiation and extension deadline looming in the next 35 days, an injury to Turner could have serious ramifications for Indiana.

The Pacers big man did walk off the court with little to no limp on his way out of the game. It's too early to say what the injury is, but it is necessary to monitor for the Pacers and the entire NBA. Turner finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell continued his excellent run of play

T.J. McConnell moved into the starting lineup a few games ago, and he has been terrific in the games since that happened.

In the first game, he finished with a triple double against the Phoenix Suns. Three days later, he had 20 points and 10 assists against the Bulls. The veteran guard has been in a groove of late.

Tonight, that continued. McConnell finished with 17 points and eight assists on 8/8 shooting against the Magic, he was excellent. The 30 year old has now finished with scoring numbers in double figures in eight of his last nine games. With Haliburton out, he has stepped up.

The Pacers will look to get back in the win column on Friday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.