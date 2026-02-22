Tyrese Haliburton Has Shingles, Pacers Coach Reveals

A torn Achilles isn’t the only thing Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton must recover from.

According to Indiana coach Rick Carlisle, Haliburton is currently dealing with a bout of shingles, which is a skin rash caused by the same virus as chickenpox.

“It’s a very painful thing,” Carlisle told reporters on Sunday. “... He will make a full recovery, but this happened over the last few days. He was meeting us in D.C. and had some odd symptoms and he came back here. That's what’s happening with him. We certainly wish him a speedy recovery. It’s a unique case and a unique situation, but I talked to him a few times and he’s always in a good mood, so he'll get through it.”

The guard will not be with the team for about two to three weeks, Carlisle added.

Haliburton will not play in the 2025–26 campaign as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles, which he initially suffered during Game 7 of the NBA Finals in June. Despite his inability to play, he has attended most of the Pacers’ games this season.

The team has not done well without him on the court; as of this writing, they sit last in the Eastern Conference with just 15 wins. On Sunday, they’ll host the Mavericks (19–36) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

What is Shingles? Symptoms, causes and recovery

Shingles is a painful skin rash caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. If you had chickenpox when you were younger, the virus stays in your body and can later reactivate as shingles. Although it can be painful, it is not life-threatening. Those ages 50 and older do, however, have an increased risk of complications, per the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms can include pain/burning, a red rash, fluid-filled blisters and itching. Some people also experience fever, headache and fatigue. The virus is more common in older adults and those with weakened immune systems, though the exact reason it develops is unclear.

