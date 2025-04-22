Voting Results Show Payton Pritchard Ran Away With Sixth Man of the Year Award
The first of the NBA's major individual awards was announced on Tuesday, as the league revealed that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard had been voted as the Sixth Man of the Year.
Pritchard was among the three finalists, joined by Malik Beasley of the Detroit Pistons and Ty Jerome of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
When it came down to the votes, Pritchard effectively ran away with the award. He received 82 of the 100 first-place votes, many more than the 13 Beasley received as the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year.
In total, Pritchard registered 454 voting points, consisting of 82 first place votes, 13 second place votes and five third place votes. Beasley tallied a total of 279 points and Jerome rounded out the finalists with 91 points.
Considering how close last year's Sixth Man of the Year voting was––in which Minnesota Timberwolves big Naz Reid edged out Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk for first place by a total of two first place votes, or 10 points––it's a bit of a surprise to see just how much Pritchard ran away with it.
Others receiving first-place votes included Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter and last year’s winner, Reid. Hunter, like his teammate Jerome, had two first place votes and totaled 33 points, while Reid received one first-place vote and had 31 points.
The three other players receiving votes for the award included Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7), Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (1).
Pritchard is the second Celtics guard to win the Sixth Man of the Year award in the last three seasons, joining Malcolm Brogdon who took home the honors in 2022-23.