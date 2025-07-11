Pelicans Extend Defensive Ace Herb Jones Through at Least 2029
The New Orleans Pelicans may have endured a woeful 2025, but they appear confident in at least one of their pieces.
The Pelicans are signing forward Herb Jones to a three-year extension worth $68 million, according to a Thursday evening report from Shams Charania of ESPN. If confirmed, the deal will keep Jones under contract through 2029 with a player option for 2030.
Jones, 26, was limited to just 20 games this season by a January shoulder injury. In those games, he averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.4 minutes.
The Alabama product, however, is far better known for his defense. In 2024, he was named to the NBA's All-Defensive first team, and he has finished in the top 20 in steals per game in each of his three full seasons. With the Crimson Tide, he was the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.
New Orleans is looking to recover from a 21–61 ledger in '25, its worst by winning percentage since 2005.