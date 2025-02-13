Pelicans Announce Herb Jones Will Miss Rest of Season After Successful Surgery
The New Orleans Pelicans announced forward Herb Jones will miss the remainder of the season after he underwent successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.
On Tuesday, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters he expected Jones to be shut down for the rest of the season. Now, a day later, the team confirmed Jones won't be back this season after the surgery to repair the torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. The team also noted that they expect Jones to make a full recovery and that they will provide further details at a later time.
It's been a season to forget for the Pelicans as they sit in last place in the Western Conference with a 12-41 record just before the NBA's All-Star break. Jones has been sidelined since early January as his team has battled a plethora of injuries this year, including to stars Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Murray suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Jan. 31.
The Pelicans have little reason to rush Jones back, turning the page on an unlucky, disappointing season. In 20 games this season, Jones averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.