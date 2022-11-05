Preview: Pelicans vs Hawks

After one night at home, the Pelicans are back on the road for three games, beginning with a stop in Atlanta to face the Hawks.

The New Orleans Pelicans have certainly gotten a taste of life on the road to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

NBA schedule makers have allowed the Pels to rack up their frequent flier miles early on with eight of the team's first 11 games being played away from home.

The final leg of the gauntlet of road games begins tonight against the Atlanta Hawks (5-3).

New Orleans had to play its starters longer than it probably would have liked heading into a home/road back-to-back to start a three-game swing that includes the Hawks, Indiana Pacers (4-5), and Chicago Bulls (5-5).

Atlanta is coming off of a pretty merciless stretch of five road games in eight days, having last played on Wednesday night when the Hawks flew past the New York Knicks, 112-99.

There's some familiarity between the two teams; they faced off in the final game of the preseason, a 120-111 Pelicans victory.

Oct 14, 2022; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a pass under the basket against with New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) defending in the first quarter at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks have one of the NBA's most dynamic backcourts, featuring All-Stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, though Young is listed is questionable for the game.

Through eight games the pair have combined to average almost 50 points, 10 rebounds, 18 assists, and three steals per game.

If Young is unable to go, it's likely that veteran backup Aaron Holiday will start in his place.

Murray is more than familiar with the Pelicans, having spent the previous six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

He's probably glad that he doesn't have to see Herb Jones and company more than twice per season any more. Though the Spurs won 3 of 4 versus New Orleans, Murray was limited to 18.3 ppg on 40.3 percent shooting (26.3 from distance), well below his season and career averages.

But he'll have to see Jones tonight.

The Hawks are balanced. Their frontcourt features defensive stalwart Clint Capela, lob-enthusiast John Collins, and the versatile De'Andre Hunter.

Reserve Onyeka Okongwu has shown growth in year two and plays bigger than his listed 6-8.

The Pelicans haven't won consecutive games since the first two of the season, and tonight would be a great time to begin a winning streak as teams across the league have gotten off to uneven starts.

Consistency is a critical component in building a winning culture. Due to a number of circumstances, including some self-inflicted wounds, the Pelicans have yet to demonstrate much of it.

But with Brandon Ingram back in the fold, coming off of a 26/5/5 performance in his return from concussion protocols, it's seems to be more within reach.

Facing an athletic Atlanta frontline, the Pelicans will once again need to get big production from Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr., and potentially Willy Hernangomez.

Hernangomez has been conspicuously absent from the rotation so far, appearing in only two games and playing just 14 minutes.

There are two games remaining in the first 10 game segment of the season. New Orleans has a chance to go 7-3, 6-4, or 5-5. Where they end up lies completely in their hands.

Game 9: New Orleans Pelicans (5-3) at Atlanta Hawks (5-3)

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 6:30 PM CDT

Television: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Radio: WRNO 99.5FM