Pelicans Outpaced by Suns, Fall 112-97 in Game 5

Despite a 22-point night from Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans head home with no margin for error following a 112-97 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 5. New Orleans could not match the early pace set by Chris Paul and now head home facing an NBA playoffs elimination game down 3-2 in the series.

The Pelicans scored only 20 points in the first quarter and never held the lead. Paul (22 points, 11 assists, six rebounds) hit his first three shots to score six points in the first seven minutes of Game 5 to pace the Suns early.

Phoenix head coach Monty Williams helped keep the pressure off of Paul by scheming two screeners in the backcourt to give Paul space to initiate the offense.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (left) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul in the first half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Williams also got the early foul calls to make his $15,000 fine for criticizing the officials after Game 4 worth every penny. The Suns benefited from several questionable calls, including a push on Devonte' Graham that was ruled out of bounds instead of a foul. The Pelicans shot 15 more free throws, but the Suns scored at a 50% from the floor in the contest.

Still, New Orleans head coach Willie Green knows his team cannot blame the refs. The Pelicans had six turnovers leading to nine first-quarter points for Phoenix. Green told his squad they had to "weather the storm" after falling behind by 14 early in the second quarter. Instead, Mikal Bridges kept the Pelicans at bay for the rest of the game.

Bridges' defense was a big part of Ingram and McCollum shooting 14 of 41. Bridges had 31 points, five rebounds, and four blocks to ease the burden on Paul and Deandre Ayton (19 points, nine rebounds). He played 47 minutes as Williams looked to counter Green's adjustments with the frontcourt rotations.

It took until the last minute of the third quarter to shrink the deficit back to single digits. Then Cameron Payne hit a three with just seconds remaining to push the lead back to 11, entering the fourth quarter. Though the Pelicans got as close as seven, they lost steam once Ingram took a knock on his hand moments after a hard fall on his back.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Green said the Suns "played desperate. Knocked us on our heels early...Give them credit. They did what they needed to do on their home floor, and we'll see them Thursday."

Green added he "likes where things are now for us" heading into a Game 6 elimination game. The recipe remains the same: hit open shots.

New Orleans can make things easier by sharing the ball. They had only 14 assists as a team. After shooting just 40% from the field and mission 20 of 25 three-pointers, the Pelicans hope the home court rims are more favorable. If not, their season will be over.

Game 6 of the Suns-Pelicans playoff match will be in the Smoothie King Center on Thurs. Apr. 28. The broadcast is scheduled for 6:30 PM CT on TNT. Fans could be tuning into the last game of a memorable season.

