14-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Tyrese Haliburton After Thunder-Pacers Game 2
The Indiana Pacers shocked the NBA world when they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Finals, taking a commanding 1-0 series lead despite being huge underdogs. Of course, it did not come easily for the Pacers.
In Game 1, the Pacers trailed by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, but managed to storm back, capped off by a last-second game-winner from star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. This was Haliburton's fourth game-winner of this year's playoffs so far, quickly cementing himself as one of the clutchest players in the NBA.
However, things did not go as great for Haliburton and the Pacers in Game 2. The Thunder bounced back to pick up a dominant 123-107 win, evening the series 1-1 before heading back to Indiana.
Haliburton finished Sunday's game with 17 points, six assists, and five turnovers on 7-13 shooting from the field, but had just five points through the first three quarters.
After Sunday's matchup, former New Orleans Pelicans center and 14-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins called out Haliburton after Bob Myers predicted he would have a big Game 3 back at home.
"I don't believe he can, to be honest with you," Perkins said. "We have to think about who we're talking about right now. We're talking about one of the best defensive teams in NBA history... Tyrese Haliburton is not known for elite scoring... I don't know if he's capable of having one of those monster scoring nights."
Through the first two games of the Finals, Haliburton is averaging 15.5 points on 50.0/33.3 shooting splits. While Haliburton has never been known as a scorer, his offensive production has been well below what the Pacers need from him, and there would be much more concern around his performance if he did not save the day with the game-winning shot in Game 1.