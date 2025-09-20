Pelicans Scoop

3 Best Trade Assets For The Pelicans Entering Next Season

The New Orleans Pelicans have a trio of intriguing trade prospects heading into the 2025-26 season

Will Despart

Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans enter the 2025-26 season in a bleaker situation than most teams in the NBA, as a 21-61 campaign last year was followed by a draft and offseason that was so questionable that it drew ridicule from fans, media, and executives around the league. 

With Zion Williamson’s situation reaching a point where there are more questions than answers, it seems like nothing is really off the table in terms of who the Pelicans might shop in order to receive a haul of picks and/or young talent for the future. While dealing Williamson or one of their rookies seems unlikely, it’s fair to say that everyone else is fair game. 

Here are the three most intriguing trade assets on the New Orleans Pelicans roster headed into next season. 

Trey Murphy III

Murphy blossomed into a legitimate force in the league last season, increasing his scoring average from 14.8 points to 21.2 points per game. The unintended result of that was that, in turn, Murphy became one of the league’s most sought-after young trade prospects this offseason.

Murphy has been linked to the Warriors, as sources have floated the possibility that Murphy could be a return piece in a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga. However, with the growth that Murphy showed last season, the Pelicans would likely receive some even better offers if they decided to shop him. 

Herb Jones

Jones was briefly mentioned in potential trade talks this offseason, although the Pelicans front office made it clear through various media leaks that he wasn’t available at that point in time. The Pels even inked Jones to a three-year, $68 million extension in July to show they were committed to the young defensive stalwart, but we’ve seen how quickly things can change.

Jones isn’t eligible to be traded until January 14, just over three weeks before the trade deadline, due to a recently signed extension restriction. If the Pelicans are struggling in late January to the tune that some insiders around the league are suggesting they might, Jones could be a sneaky huge trade asset that could net a big return from a contending team. 

Jordan Hawkins

Unlike Murphy and Jones, trading Hawkins would more likely be about the fact that he may have trouble making his way into the rotation again. He could possibly earn a more consistent role on a better team with more complementary pieces for his skillset, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Pels move on from the UConn product if his role is undefined this season.

