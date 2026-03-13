Pelicans Finally Found Their Ideal Starting Lineup

The New Orleans Pelicans' 22-45 record highlights the porous play and frustration most fans have seen this season. However, the last ten games paint a slightly different picture than most of the year. New Orleans is 7-3 over that stretch, and their last five wins have all come by double-digits. Even further, the Pelicans have gone 12-9 over the last 21 games, their longest stretch of winning basketball by far. Although the season is rapidly coming to a close, fans are finally seeing some exciting basketball they can be proud of.

New Orleans’ current streak of success can be attributed to its newest lineup, featuring Dejounte Murray, who returned on February 24th after missing more than a year following a ruptured Achilles tendon in January 2025. Murray’s dynamic playmaking has been an instant spark for the Pelicans' offense, and his attitude has been a much-needed swagger the team has lacked most of the season. Interim head coach James Borrego has not been afraid to tweak the lineups this year, with his newest starting five not featuring first-round picks Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Both rookies started off the season strong, but have fallen off as of late, especially on the defensive end of the court.

DEJOUNTE MURRAY DROPPED HIM AND GOT IN HIS FACE —



That’s cold. 🥶



(h/t @PelsFilmRoom)



pic.twitter.com/lYJmYv621n — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2026

Pelicans' New Starting Lineup Is Elite on Both Ends of the Floor

Alongside Murray are Zion Williamson, Saddiq Bey, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones in this newest iteration of Borrego’s lineup. The lineup this season has a +7.3 net rating when on the court together. The quintet has one of the better defensive ratings, even when including Williamson, who has been a liability on defense most of his career. Their defensive rating is 108.3, which, although based on an extremely small sample size, would be second-best in the NBA. Borrego realized that a change was needed, especially with Derik Queen, who has one of the worst defensive ratings on the team when on the floor.

The first change came on February 21st, against the Philadelphia 76ers, when veteran center DeAndre Jordan was inserted into the starting lineup. The 37-year-old made an immediate impact, grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking four shots. Jordan remained in the starting lineup until Murray's return, and this current lineup has been in place for the last week. While they lack the size in the frontcourt without a seven-footer on the floor, they make up for the difference in space and pace. Over the last ten games, the Pelicans are fifth in the NBA in pace, with a 102.5 rating and seventh in offensive rating at 118.

While Borrego has pushed the right buttons now, it's still unclear if he will be the head coach next year. He’s shown the will to bench players, i.e., Jordan Poole, who don’t quite mesh well currently with his philosophy and style of play. He’s done the same with both rookies and stuck with the hot hands during winning stretches of play. Even if Borrego is not retained, the film from these lineups can help future coaches to employ what’s been working this season. The lineup has proven both offensive and defensive flexibility against a myriad of schemes.

These stretches of games are crucial for New Orleans to figure some things out before the offseason. The Pelicans don’t have a pick in this year’s upcoming draft, so most of this roster looks to remain intact next season unless some major trades take place during the summer. This experimental lineup has paid surprising dividends for the team towards the end of the year. New Orleans may be far from the playoffs this season, but the minutes this lineup plays together could help build cohesion for next year as the team attempts to put together a winning basketball team.