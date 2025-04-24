4x NBA All-Star's Bold Zion Williamson, Cooper Flagg Take
The New Orleans Pelicans finished their 2024-25 campaign with a mere 21-61 record, the fourth-worst mark in the NBA. Because of their horrid season, the Pelicans have the fourth-best odds to land the first-overall pick in the 2025 draft with a 12.5% chance.
If the Pelicans luck out and land the top pick in June's draft, the obvious selection will be Duke Blue Devils phenom Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old forward is the clear-cut best prospect in this year's class, and it would be the ideal consolation for New Orleans after such a disastrous season.
Flagg has been noted as the best college prospect since Zion Williamson, and many even think he is better. The Pelicans drafted Williamson first overall in 2019, but with trade rumors circulating, there is a chance that he has played his last game in a New Orleans uniform.
If the Pelicans jump up to land the top pick in the draft and select Flagg, would that escalate Zion Williamson trade talks?
Former Pelicans All-Star DeMarcus Cousins and nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons certainly think the franchise would trade away Williamson if they draft Flagg.
"I think in that case, you gotta get rid of [Williamson]," Cousins said. "They're almost the same type of position, and I think you harm the other if you give the other one too much attention."
"I think get rid of him if you have Cooper Flagg," Parsons agreed. "You don't wanna enable Cooper Flagg and not have him grow to his potential. I think they both could possibly play together... They're gonna want to grow him, develop him, and run the offense through him. That's gonna be harder to do when there's a Zion Williamson there. If they do get the number one pick, I think that betters the odds to trade Zion."
Williamson and Flagg are both unbelievable talents, and in an ideal world, the Pelicans would have them share the court. However, the Pelicans would be able to maximize the addition of Flagg if they were to trade Williamson for extra assets.