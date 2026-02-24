Pelicans vs. Warriors Injury Report: Dejounte Murray Is Back, How About Steph Curry?

The wait is over. Dejounte Murray is finally making his season debut for the New Orleans Pelicans after being sidelined for the past 13 months recovering from his Achilles rupture. All eyes will be on the 29-year-old guard as the Pelicans fans have little else to be excited about in the final stretch of the season.

Even though Murray's return is obviously a positive development, the Pelicans are dealing with other injuries on the roster. Trey Murphy is still dealing with the shoulder injury that has kept him out since the All-Star break and will remain sidelined on Tuesday. Yves Missi and Micah Peavy are also out with a calf strain and a toe sprain, respectively.

Warriors Will Be Without Steph Curry and Porzingis Against the Pelicans

Unfortunately, Pelicans fans won't be able to see the Warriors at full strength either. Jimmy Butler has already been ruled out for the season with an ACL tear. Kristaps Porzingis is out with an illness, continuing his unfortunate struggles with his health. In addition, Draymond Green (injury management, low back), Al Horford (toe), and De'Anthony Melton (injury management, knee) are listed as questionable on the injury report.

Horford and Melton both started and played significant minutes in Golden State's Sunday afternoon win over the Nuggets. Green wasn't available in that game, but the Warriors didn't miss him, scoring 128 points against the Nuggets. They only had nine players available for that game, but they could be even more short-handed against the Pelicans.

Most importantly, Steph Curry remains out with a knee injury. The superstar guard has missed his team's last seven games as he deals with patella-femoral pain syndrome (colloquially known as runner's knee) and bone bruising in his right knee. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in five days, and the Warriors hope to get him back for their late-season push for a playoff spot.

The Warriors have fared better than expected without Curry and Butler, going 3-4 in their last seven games. For the season, however, they are 7-11 without Curry. One of those wins came against the Pelicans in November.

New Orleans is 0-2 against Golden State this season and will hope to get one over them. Despite the disastrous season, the Pelicans are 3-2 in their last five and have been playing better than they were earlier in the season. Considering the Warriors' significant absences, the Pelicans should like their chances of winning their 17th game of the season.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: