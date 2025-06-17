Breaking: Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans Make Trade
After losing Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, the Indiana Pacers have fallen behind 3-2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now have to win two consecutive contests to bring the Larry O'Brien back to Indianapolis.
However, the Pacers' front office is already looking ahead to their offseason and has decided to trade away their first-round pick this summer. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Pacers are trading their first-round pick this year, pick 23, and the rights to Mojave King to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for their own 2026 first-round pick that New Orleans previously acquired.
This deal gives the Pelicans two first-round picks in this year's draft: Nos. 7 and 23. New Orleans, which is still attempting to build around young star Zion Williamson, can use all of the young talent possible, and having two first-rounders in this year's loaded class is a great start.
In ESPN's latest 2025 NBA mock draft, they had star point guard Jeremiah Fears going seventh overall and standout wing Nique Clifford going 23rd, which would certainly be a talented duo to excite the Pelicans.
This is a sneakily good move for both sides, as the Pelicans get to add another high-level rookie to their young roster and the Pacers now control their 2026 draft capital.
On top of swapping first-round picks, the Pelicans acquired the rights to Mojave King, a 23-year-old guard from New Zealand who has yet to make his NBA debut but has been able to show off his growing talent in the G League.