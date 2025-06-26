Breaking: Pelicans Select Derik Queen 13th Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans shocked many by selecting standout guard Jeremiah Fears with the seventh overall pick, and now another unexpected move has plenty of fans excited. The Pelicans started off their offseason action with a big trade to acquire Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards, and now another trade has landed them a second lottery pick.
The Pelicans have reportedly traded up to land the 13th overall pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for pick 23 and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
With the 13th pick, the Pelicans are making another unexpected decision. The Pelicans have expected standout big man Derik Queen out of Maryland.
Queen, 20, averaged 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks in his lone season with the Maryland Terrapins, and now the 6-foot-10 big man is expected to make a huge difference in New Orleans.
The Pelicans are one of two teams to make two lottery selections, joining the San Antonio Spurs, who selected Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant. New Orleans immediately boosts their young core by adding two high-level rookies, building a group of Queen, Fears, Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Yves Missi, and Jordan Hawks to bolster their promising future.
Queen is not the most polished prospect, but he has plenty of tools to be a high-level center and will have time to grow as Missi's backup. The Pelicans got a good one, and trading up to acquire him certainly shows they had their eyes set on him.