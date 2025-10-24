DeAndre Jordan Breaks Silence After Pelicans Signing on Friday
The New Orleans Pelicans bolstered their frontcourt depth before Friday’s home opener against 7-foot-5 phenom Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, as veteran center De’Andre Jordan finally lands on a team and signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Pelicans to play an 18th and presumably final NBA season in the Big Easy.
Jordan and Pelicans coach Willie Green were teammates once upon a time, as Green was a reserve on the infamous “Lob City” Clippers teams in Los Angeles from 2012-14. Speaking with reporters upon his arrival in New Orleans on Friday, Jordan touched on his experience playing with Green and his appreciation for him.
“He was a great guy (as a teammate),” Jordan said. “I mean, Willie's super hard-nosed. He's from Detroit, tough guy and that's that's the way he played. He was a team guy, he put himself out there. He was super selfless. Whatever we needed from him each night, and I kind of see him coaching like that, too. I like that the guys have listened to what he says and bought into it”
Jordan also touched on the role he expects to play with the Pelicans this season, which he believes won’t be too different from the role he maintained in Denver the previous three seasons. That role is primarily one of a reserve veteran leader, but he’ll also be expected to carve out his role on the floor.
“I think we're just taking it a day at a time,” Jordan said. “I know what my role has been over the past few years and I think that it'll continue to be that way. I'm here to be a great locker room presence, be a veteran leader and then when my numbers called, be ready to play.
“Also, bringing the young guys along. Because they have some talent, and my job is to be able to give back as much as I can while also being ready to play.”
New Role in New Orleans
While the role Jordan currently inhabits as the savvy veteran leader is much different than the high-flying human highlight reel he was in his prime, the 37-year-old is just grateful to be still playing in the top professional basketball league on the planet.
“My ego died a long time ago, so I think for me, I'm just grateful,” Jordan said. “I'm learning a new role and it's been extremely beneficial for me, especially the past three years when I was in Denver.
“I learned how to accept that and find a way to still have an impact on the game, even when you're not playing. That’s something that I've embraced, and I feel like I've been okay at it.”
However, Jordan's biggest role might be serving as a mentor to Yves Missi and Derik Queen as they navigate the NBA early in their careers.