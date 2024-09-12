Does New Orleans Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Have Best High School Mixtape Ever?
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson had the experience of a lifetime this summer.
As part of Jordan Brand, he was able to take a trip to China along with some of his fellow NBA superstars. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic all took part.
During an Overtime media tour, the foursome took part in several events and interviews.
One of the most interesting questions that was asked centered on high school mixtapes.
The AND1 Mixtape Tour influenced an entire generation of basketball fans with their reels of incredible highlights. In existence from 1998-2008, mixtapes are even more popular now as players cut up highlights of themselves to send to schools as they attempt to get recruited.
Not surprisingly, most of the players in the NBA today have some eye-popping mixtapes from their high school days.
But, who has the best?
In some people’s opinions, Williamson is up there among the all-time mixtape greats. Playing at Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina, his videos on YouTube have been viewed millions of times.
Some of those views are almost certainly from the man himself, as he believes he has the best high school mixtape, but also praised what former NBA point guard John Wall did.
“I would definitely say myself,” Williamson laughed. “But you've got to factor in when the mixtape came out and the impact it had. So I would have to go with John Wall.”
Wall was also named by Tatum and Banchero when revealing their answers. Tatum also made mention of Seventh Woods, who played at North Carolina, South Carolina and Morgan State collegiately.
Banchero, who went to Duke just as Williamson did, also mentioned his Blue Devils product among the best mixtapes he has seen.
“I used to get up and watch mixtapes every morning before school,” Banchero shared. “Aquille Carr, John Wall, Andrew Wiggins, Zion. Like those guys were all internet sensations in high school.”
Growing up overseas, mixtapes weren’t as big of a thing for Doncic as American-born players, but he did mention Derrick Rose as one player he watched highlights of in mixtapes.
Life came at Williamson pretty fast.
Only 24 years old, players who are now competing against him in the NBA were watching him while they were in high school, which has to be a surreal feeling.