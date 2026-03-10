Assessing Pelicans' Options With Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole and the New Orleans Pelicans have had great struggles together this season. The former first-round pick was viewed as the team’s big offseason acquisition to add a dynamic scoring ability that New Orleans has been lacking for years. With 16 games left in the regular season, Poole’s first campaign in the Big Easy has been a complete failure on both sides. The Pelicans' decision on his future looms large this offseason on whether the 26-year-old will remain in New Orleans. Here are the Pelicans' options for the veteran guard.

Poole entered this season coming off a career-high year last season for the Washington Wizards. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 steals on 37% shooting from beyond the arc, all career marks. New Orleans thought acquiring the former NBA champion would give its stagnant offense a boost with his dribble penetration and deep outside shooting. Those qualities didn’t manifest themselves consistently, and Poole found himself benched midway through the season.

Rumors surfaced that New Orleans was looking for a trade partner around the deadline, but no deal was made. With Poole still on the roster, he was again given some playing time before being benched for good more recently.

Can the Pelicans Get More Out of Jordan Poole Next Season?

The path of least resistance would be to keep Poole for next season, especially if the trade market remains non-existent for him this summer. New Orleans could move one of its $30+ million guards, but it wouldn’t be Poole. It could be Dejounte Murray, who has returned from his ruptured Achilles tendon injury and has been performing well. He certainly has boosted his trade value, as teams have seen him get back to his previous form before the injury.

New Orleans is in line to hire a new head coach next season. Could his vision be to prioritize the scoring guard over the guard coming off a major injury? Poole hasn’t lost his ability to score, and a new system could unlock his ability better than this season has.

Beautiful Jordan Poole 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/0FUsGPJwRC — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 1, 2026

It’s apparent that Poole has lost the trust of interim head coach James Borrego. Poole has been a healthy scratch for the last five games and went a stretch earlier this season when he missed nine straight games with a DNP-Coach’s Decision.

Can the Pelicans Trade Jordan Poole in the Offseason?

It would appear he and the Pelicans are headed for a certain divorce sooner rather than later. Dealing Poole in the offseason would clear the approximately $34 million he’s due next season, and potentially receive some draft compensation in the future.

Poole likely won’t go for any first-round picks, but the team has only two second-round picks until 2030, so getting some added compensation would be helpful for them. Not trading Poole before the start of next season could create a toxic environment with a disgruntled veteran not wanting to be in New Orleans, a scene that the organization has seen many times before. The former Wizards guard will play in the fewest games since his rookie season, regardless of whether he plays another game this season. Poole can’t be happy with his situation in New Orleans, and moving on is best for him and the team.

Releasing Jordan Poole May Be Last Resort

New Orleans doesn’t benefit at all from cutting the 6-foot-4 guard before next season. The team would still be on the hook for most, if not all, of his salary unless they use the stretch provision to spread those payments over multiple years.

Given the team has never paid the luxury tax, it’s hard to see the team projecting extra future money on the books for a player no longer on the roster. Poole and New Orleans are at a tipping point. This season is lost for both, but a quick resolution should be reached this summer.