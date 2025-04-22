ESPN Star Calls Out Luka Doncic After Lakers Loss to Timberwolves
After a historic 2025 NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers created one of the most talented duos the league has ever seen by pairing LeBron James with Luka Doncic.
However, in their first playoff appearance together, the duo disappointed.
In Game 1 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers fell 117-95. In a losing effort, James dropped 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks, while Doncic carried much of the offensive load. Doncic dropped a game-high 37 points with 8 rebounds, but had just 1 assist and 5 turnovers.
After the Lakers' loss, ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins called out Luka Doncic.
"Luka... I'm gonna say it to your face. It's time for you to stand on business," Perkins said. "I understand you had 37 points, I don't even care about that. What did you do to help your team win with other things that didn't show up in the stat sheet? ...You don't do it. You don't do the little things. Luka, when was the last time you actually hit the floor for a loose ball?"
Perkins continued to talk about how all of the stars he played with made championship-winning plays, while Doncic still does not do the necessary things to win those games.
"The little things is what wins you championships," Perkins said. "I played with 14 Hall of Famers, and all of them done it. It's time for you to step up to the plate, young man."
Of course, the Lakers need Doncic to be able to score the basketball, but they certainly will not win a championship if he is not willing to do the small things to help take them to the next level.